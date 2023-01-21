The Charlotte men's basketball team looks to get back in the win column as they take on the Western Kentucky University (WKU) Hilltoppers on Saturday, Jan. 21, at 7 p.m. in Bowling Green, Ky.
Charlotte is coming off a 62-58 road loss against Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) on Thursday, Jan. 19. With the loss, the 49ers have a 12-7 overall record and are 3-5 in Conference USA (C-USA) play.
WKU comes into the matchup 11-8 and 3-5 in C-USA play. A win for both teams will be critical in the C-USA standings, as the winning team will take over the No. 8 spot.
Matchup history
This will be the 37th all-time matchup between the two programs. WKU leads the series 24-12.
Last season, the Hilltoppers swept the 49ers in C-USA play.
Charlotte will be seeking their third win on the road, which will be a challenge as the 49ers are 2-5 on the road this season.
This is the first matchup between the two teams this season, as they will face off again in mid-February at Halton Arena.
Scouting the 49ers
Charlotte is coming off two close losses after falling 60-58 to UTEP and then 62-58 against MTSU.
While still efficient on the offensive end and stout on defense, Charlotte has been unable to close out tightly contested games.
A reason for this is Charlotte's inability to protect the ball, as they had 14 turnovers against UTEP and 21 against MTSU, which were the highest marks this season.
Montre' Gipson is coming off a stellar game where he scored 17 points while shooting 5-9 from the field.
Tre' with 10 pic.twitter.com/tjJ8qeauii— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) January 20, 2023
MTSU did a good job shutting down Charlotte's leading scorer Brice Williams who was held to only six points.
Redshirt sophomore center Aly Khalifa will need to step up if the 49ers want to come out on top. Khalifa averages 10.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. Charlotte has struggled to rebound this season, so they will need him to control the paint.
the Aly Oop pic.twitter.com/UDLBKjZv1B— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) January 16, 2023
Scouting the Hilltoppers
WKU comes into the matchup after losing to Louisiana Tech in overtime, 85-74. Despite having a 12-point lead in the second half, WKU could not finish it. The Hilltoppers will also be looking to get back in the win column as they are on a two-game losing streak, also losing to Florida Atlantic University.
WKU is led by junior Dayvion McKnight, who leads the team with 17 points per game.
Dayvion McKnight is simply that guy 🤷♂️#GoTops | @BMWBowlingGreen 💻 https://t.co/TWl4ZAsEpW pic.twitter.com/3KMtLH97jS— WKU Hilltopper Basketball (@WKUBasketball) December 23, 2022
WKU has two other players who average double-digit scoring, Emmanuel Akot and Jairus Hamilton. Charlotte must limit this three-headed monster to slow down the WKU offense.
Keys to a Charlotte win
To be victorious against WKU, Charlotte must take better care of the ball and get Williams involved.
Charlotte has been held to 58 points in their last two games and will need more scoring opportunities, as UTEP and MTSU got more shots off than Charlotte.
Looking to gameday
Charlotte will look to get its 13th win and take advantage of the No. 8 spot in the C-USA standings.
The 49ers take on the WKU Hilltoppers on Saturday, Jan. 21. The contest is set to tip-off at 7 p.m. inside E.A. Diddle Arena. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.
Hoopin on the hill tonightWATCH ➡️ https://t.co/IuKPyqrLInLISTEN ➡️ https://t.co/RRk6age16DLIVE STATS ➡️ https://t.co/DMDfjbE1lm#GoldStandard⛏️ pic.twitter.com/YOJKBbAUQW— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) January 21, 2023