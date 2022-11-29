After starting the season 4-0, the Charlotte men's basketball team hit a speed bump losing two but stabilized at home on Saturday, Nov. 26, at Halton Arena, beating the Presbyterian College Blue Hose 69-42.
"Coming off of a loss, I feel like we need to find a way to bounce back and bounce back with energy, and I think we were able to do that today," said Head Coach Ron Sanchez. "With one day to legit practice, I think the guys did an excellent job managing their offense."
With the victory, Charlotte moves to 5-2 on the season, while Presbyterian falls to 1-6 on the year. Three players led the 49ers' victory: Brice Williams off the bench with 14 points, and starters Aly Khalifa and Igor Milicic Jr. with 13 points apiece.
First half
Charlotte set the pace and tone early, jumping out to a small 4-0 lead off of a Khalifa layup in the paint; then Khalifa found Milicic Jr. after he broke to the basket for a second layup.
That lead held up all game long, with Charlotte keeping Presbyterian from even tying it up the whole way.
In the first half, the 49ers shot 46% from the field while holding the Blue Hose to a 26% field goal percentage allowing Charlotte to form their big lead in the first half going up 32-17 at the break.
Second half
Khalifa opened up the second half with back-to-back three-pointers putting Charlotte up 38-17 with 18:50 left to play.
After that, Presbyterian scored 11 points in seven minutes but defensively couldn't hold back Charlotte, so they still trailed by 17 with 11:11 to go down.
Charlotte stayed in control, winning the second half 37-25, leading them to the 69-42 victory to snap their losing skid.
Takeaways
Charlotte played almost mistake-free basketball. With the offensive system that Sanchez has the 49ers run, they tend to pass the ball around a lot, never wanting to settle for shots.
The team had 15 assists and only five individual turnovers giving the 49ers plenty of freedom offensively.
On the defensive side of the ball, Charlotte put up an excellent performance holding the Blue Hose to a 37% field goal percentage on the game, led mainly by a short scoring run early in the second half.
The 49ers forced missed shots and secured rebounds to prevent extra possessions for Presbyterian; the 49ers grabbed rebounds on 23 out of 26 missed shots by the Blue Hose.
Stars of the game
Coming into the game, Williams was the leading scorer for the 49ers averaging 11 points per game, coming off the bench and playing the sixth-man role at a high level for Charlotte. Once again, against the Blue Hose, Williams put up a great game off the bench leading the team with 14 points while grabbing four rebounds and passing out one assist.
"I think it's a luxury when you have a guy that can come off the bench and put the ball in the basket," said Sanchez. "It allows your offensive play not to drop when you go to the bench. Brice [Williams] is playing starters' minutes; it's not a matter of that. To have a guy that can come off the bench and help you establish a rhythm, hit a couple of threes, make some tough shots, is good from the free throw line, I think is definitely a luxury to have."
Khalifa filled up the stat sheet with a double-double scoring 13 points with 11 rebounds while also dishing out four assists offensively. On the defensive side of the ball, he swatted one blocked and poked free two steals.
Milicic Jr. had a solid offensive game for Charlotte, putting up 13 points while pulling in six rebounds and throwing two assists in the 49ers' victory.
Up next
Charlotte travels up the road to take on the Davidson College Wildcats seeking to win the Hornets Nest Trophy for the third time in five matchups during Sanchez's tenure as the 49ers' head coach.
"I was told before I took this job that it was a big game. I think the series is 2-2, so this is the fifth one, and we are looking forward to it. It's a very well-coached team. It's a rivalry that we want to keep going, that energy. They have a new coach, so things will be a little different, but it will be a fun game, and we all are excited to take it on the road and see what we can do," said Sanchez.
The game is on Tuesday, Nov. 29, and will be at 7 p.m. at John M. Belk Arena and will be streamable on ESPN+.