The Charlotte men's basketball team trotted their way to a 75-71 win as they battled Western Kentucky University (WKU) at E.A. Diddle Arena on Saturday, Jan. 21.
With the win, the 49ers move to 13-7 overall and are 4-5 in Conference USA (C-USA) play. The Hilltoppers fell to 11-9 and 3-6 in conference play.
First half
Charlotte took an immediate lead as Aly Khalifa scored 10 of Charlotte's first 12 points. Jackson Threadgill and Josh Aldrich both made threes, pushing the lead to 20-13 with 11:40 left in the half.
Aly being Aly.He's got 10 pic.twitter.com/NjpJhFocbH— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) January 22, 2023
WKU tied the game at 22 with eight minutes remaining in the half off a Jordan Rawls jumper. Charlotte's Aldrich drained three straight free throws to push the lead to five with 6:13 remaining.
The 49ers would go on a run, making the lead 38-27 in the half's final minute. A three from WKU's Jairus Hamilton cut the lead to eight.
Charlotte led heading into the break 38-30.
A solid first 20 pic.twitter.com/ExzrWyNqbT— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) January 22, 2023
Second half
Williams began to take over in the second half with a total of 20 points after the break.
YAMS pic.twitter.com/IeftVxwUMM— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) January 22, 2023
Khalifa got the scoring going for the 49ers as he made a layup in the half's first minute. At the 14:51 mark, Igor Miličić Jr. hit a free throw to make it a 45-37 game.
The Hilltoppers cut the lead to three, but the 49ers answered with threes from Jackson Threadgill and Williams. The game would go back and forth, but Charlotte held a comfortable lead.
Needed it pic.twitter.com/rrFj8GgOqp— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) January 22, 2023
The Hilltoppers had a late charge cutting the lead to two with 38 seconds in the game. The 49ers would be sent to the line as the Hilltoppers had to foul to extend the game.
Williams drained two free throws to seal the game for the 49ers. Charlotte held onto win 75-71.
Top performers
Williams led the way for the squad, recording 27 points, with 20 coming in the second half. He also added seven rebounds and went 11-16 from the field.
Khalifa scored 22 points on 10-13 shooting, with 18 coming in the first half. He was dominant in the paint with seven rebounds.
Khalifa and Williams combined for 49 points and 14 rebounds in the contest.
Threadgill rounded out the double-digit scorers with 10 points, two rebounds and three assists. Lu'Cye Patterson and Montre' Gipson were the facilitators in the game, recording nine assists.
Next up
Charlotte will be back in action on Thursday, Jan. 26, when they travel to Houston to take on the Rice Owls. The contest will tipoff at 8 p.m. inside Tudor Fieldhouse and will be available to stream on ESPN+.