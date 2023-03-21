On Monday, March 20, the Charlotte men's basketball team bested the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers 76-65 in the 2023 Discount Tire College Basketball Invitational (CBI) quarterfinals at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Fla.
"The energy, the excitement to be able to play. The first game in these tournaments is really important. You have to get past that first one," said Head Coach Ron Sanchez. "Guys get really excited. Today I thought our defense was excellent at the beginning of the game, especially with the short prep time. I think the guys did a good job of locking into what needed to be done."
Charlotte's defense led the way as the team accumulated 16 steals on the night while holding Milwaukee to shooting 4-14 from behind the three-point line. With the victory, Charlotte advances to take on the Radford University Highlanders in the semifinals.
First half
The 49ers got out to an early 8-0 lead off Brice Williams' free throws and dunk, plus a three from Jackson Threadgill.
solid start. pic.twitter.com/ZubO0Rv0HK— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) March 20, 2023
Williams said the 49ers were ready to play.
"We came out hard, and we came out ready. We came out like we did in the second half of the last game. We didn't wait for them to punch us; we just punched first," said Williams.
The Panthers fought back to close it to 13-7 off a Justin Thomas three-pointer with 15:32 remaining in the opening half.
The teams fought back and forth until Milwaukee made it a three-point game at 21-18 with 8:26 left in the first half after Thomas made a layup.
Igor Miličić Jr. kept the Panthers from cutting deeper into the lead at the end, blocking the last-second shot attempt.
Igor Milicic Jr. closes out the 1st Half with a block as @CharlotteMBB leads Milwaukee 34-27 pic.twitter.com/0HvAnodp5S— Sam Perry (@Sam_P_Sports) March 20, 2023
That was the closest the game would get as Charlotte's offense and defense carried the way to a 34-27 lead going into the break.
The first half saw Williams with 17 points and Threadgill with eight. Isaiah Folkes accumulated four steals allowing the 49ers to score 14 points off turnovers.
Second half
Folkes brought his aggressive defensive energy to the offensive side of the court to open the second half.
He opened up play with a dunk, a steal that resulted in a layup and scored another after an offensive rebound. Folkes recorded his first six points in the opening 45 seconds of the half to put Charlotte ahead 40-27.
YES SIR ZAY!!!!he added another lay.six straight.up 13. pic.twitter.com/qbCBA7mXpB— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) March 20, 2023
Sanchez said Folkes was the catalyst for the team.
"When Isaiah brings that level of energy, he just challenges every guy to be a little bit better," said Sanchez. "It was just energy and effort."
The Panthers responded with a 6-2 run to make it 42-33 off a BJ Freeman free throw and layup.
Both teams then battled back and forth, trading baskets as the 49ers led 52-42 with 13:42 left.
takeover. pic.twitter.com/ALw6kZa3xL— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) March 21, 2023
Markeith Browning II converted a contested layup through contact and made the and-one free throw to cut the Charlotte lead down to 52-47 giving Milwaukee a spark of hope.
The 49ers then responded with a 10-2 run led by Threadgill's three-point shot and a layup. Then an Aly Khalifa three and Lu'Cye Patterson free throws pushed the lead to 62-49.
After that, Charlotte never relented on their path to victory, carving their name into the semifinals after winning 76-65.
AYYYYEEEE!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/EcXP5MxxHS— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) March 21, 2023
Stars of the game
Williams had another impressive showing in the CBI, scoring 25 points with five rebounds, four assists and three blocks. Williams carried over the momentum from Saturday, where he scored 11 points in the final two minutes to secure the victory, coming out firing with 17 points in the first half.
🗣️ ON HIS HEAD!!!!!BW3 with nine early here. pic.twitter.com/aJWdlq1KjA— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) March 20, 2023
Threadgill, a primary scoring option for the 49ers early in the season, found his groove again on Monday, scoring 17 points and feeling confident in his shot. He also had two rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Threadgill said the performance was a confidence booster.
"It feels good individually, but more so collectively; I think it's just big that we got the win," said Threagill.
For Milwaukee, Freeman led the way with 15 points, two rebounds and two assists, but he could not lead his team to victory.
Takeaways
Charlotte came out of the gates hot; their defensive plan worked, creating extra possessions that got them to an early lead they never surrendered. The 49ers ended the night with 25 points off turnovers after forcing 16 steals.
Folkes and the team slowed down Freeman, who had set the CBI record for points in a game on Sunday. A significant emphasis coming into the game was having Folkes glued to Freeman, making him earn his points.
They held the record holder to five points in the first half and 15 points total on the night, three points below his average. Folkes had seven steals to his name after his strong defensive performance.
"We talked about it before the game. Freeman had a big game yesterday [Sunday] with 43 points, so coach challenged Zay [Folkes], and he stepped up to the task," said Threagill.
Charlotte also did an excellent job of offensive rebounding, giving themselves seven extra offensive opportunities by getting the boards. Overall Charlotte lost the rebounding game 37-25 but made up for it with 16 steals compared to the four steals the Panthers forced.
Next up
Charlotte takes on Radford in the semifinals of the CBI at 9 p.m. on March 21 at the Ocean Center; the game will be nationally televised on ESPN2.
Semis tomorrow evening.Yes, we'll be on ESPN2.#GoldStandard⛏️ pic.twitter.com/GZqfux0dhi— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) March 21, 2023