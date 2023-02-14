The Charlotte men's basketball team suffered a loss on their roundtrip as they fell to the University of North Texas 67-43 on Saturday, Feb. 11, at The Super Pit in Denton, Texas.
The loss was the 49ers third consecutive against the Mean Green and dropped the team to 14-11 overall and 5-9 in Conference USA (C-USA) play. North Texas now sits No. 2 in the C-USA, while Charlotte is No. 9 in the standings.
Head Coach Ron Sanchez said the team needs to get off to faster starts.
"The start of the game is very important," said Sanchez. "You can't give a good team a ten-point lead before you turn on the defensive intensity."
First half
The Mean Green jumped to an 11-0 lead in the game's first four minutes. The 49ers first basket came at the 15:53 mark when Aly Khalifa hit a jumper in the paint.
Josh Aldrich hit two threes in the next three minutes to cut the lead to eight. After back and forth between the two teams, the Mean Green extended their lead to 16 with 4:10 left in the half.
North Texas finished the half strongly and led 40-25 heading into the halftime break.
North Texas shot 73% from three, while Charlotte shot 42%. The Mean Green went 8-11 in the half, which kept them ahead.
Second half
Charlotte scored the first three points in the half to cut the lead to 11 with 18:47 to go. North Texas pushed the lead to 22 off a Rubin Jones three at the 14:37 mark.
A Lu'Cye Patterson jumper made it an 18-point game which was the closest the 49ers would get for the rest of the contest. At the 5:03 mark, North Texas forward Abou Ousmane extended the lead to 25 points, the game's most significant lead.
Ousmane scored the last two points of the game with 3:11 remaining. North Texas closed things out with a 24-point win over Charlotte.
Top performers
Khalifa returned to form for the 49ers after missing two games with COVID-19. He recorded 14 points, going 5-9 from the field and 3-6 from the three-point arc.
Aldrich had a solid performance with eight points and a pair of threes. He also had a single block in the contest.
Next up
Charlotte is back in action on Thursday, Feb. 16, when they return to Halton Arena to take on the Western Kentucky University Hilltoppers. The contest will tip off at 7 p.m. and will be available to stream on ESPN+.