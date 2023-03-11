The Charlotte men's basketball took on the Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) Blue Raiders in Frisco, Texas, in the Conference USA (C-USA) tournament quarterfinals, where they lost a tightly fought contest 66-65 on Thursday, March 9.
The loss marks the end of the 49ers' season as they finish 18-14 overall and 9-11 in the C-USA. With the victory, the Blue Raiders improved to 19-13 overall and 11-9 in conference play.
Head Coach Ron Sanchez said the loss is hard to take.
"I am proud of these guys," said Sanchez. "They played hard and fought through adversity in the contest. This squad deserves to keep playing, which is a hard part of this sport."
First half
Charlotte looked prime to run the table in the first half jumping ahead 6-5 at the 17:14 mark after a three-pointer from Aly Khalifa.
The 49ers grew that lead out to 18-5 off a plethora of points from numerous 49ers at the 13:32 minute mark.
15-0 run. pic.twitter.com/AXFEcFdplt— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) March 10, 2023
Five points from Camryn Weston highlighted the first comeback attempt from MTSU, where they made it a 25-14 game with 8:30 left in the opening half.
After that, Charlotte went on one of their worst offensive runs of the season, going nearly eight minutes without scoring a basket until Montre' Gipson hit a three-pointer with 31 seconds left to reclaim the lead 28-26 going into halftime.
HALF | CLT 28 MT 26Needed it before the break. pic.twitter.com/nCis9NsR8A— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) March 10, 2023
Second half
Weston tied the game out of the break with two free throws for MTSU.
At the 17:39 mark of the second half, the 49ers hadn't scored a bucket, and Middle Tennessee was leading 34-28. Jackson Threadgill hit a mid-range jumper to get the lid off the basket to make it 34-30 with 17:17 to go.
The two teams battled neck and neck until Charlotte finally regained the lead 50-49 with 8:05 left.
magician.he's got 14. pic.twitter.com/zSzci429CN— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) March 10, 2023
The game went down to the wire, with the 49ers ahead 65-60 with 1:48 left to play.
traded these.MTSU timeout, with 28 seconds to play.CLT 65MT 63 pic.twitter.com/tUHsF9EPdT— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) March 10, 2023
Weston hit a deep three to make it 65-63 with 1:30 to go.
The Blue Raiders had possession with 27 seconds left; they put the ball in Weston's hands, and he dribbled and spun, never getting rid of the ball before turning around and stepping back. Weston hit a three from the top of the key to go up 66-65 with 19 seconds left.
Charlotte's Lu'Cye Patterson took the ball in trying to recreate his late-game magic from last Saturday, fighting to the rim but could not force the contact needed for a foul. The final shot of C-USA basketball for Charlotte was blocked by DeAndre Dishman.
With the block, MTSU won 66-65 over the 49ers and moved on to the tournament's semifinals.
March 10, 2023
Takeaways
Charlotte had an early lead that they could have built on, but two scoring droughts ultimately led to their downfall. They went 3:37 without a basket, then had a 7:59 scoring drought in the first half.
The 49ers also closed out the game on a 1:48 scoring drought, losing by just one point.
Stars of the game
Weston was the player of the game, hitting clutch shots when the Blue Raiders needed him to. He finished the night with the most points with 22 while grabbing three rebounds with one assist.
Khalifa led the way for the 49ers shooting 66.7% from the field with 14 points and seven rebounds while dishing out four assists.
Patterson had a strong performance for Charlotte with 14 points on 66.7% shooting, three rebounds and one assist.
Next up
Charlotte looks to the end of the week to see if their tournament hopes will come to fruition; if not, they hit the offseason with plenty of upside from a successful season and plenty to learn from and improve.