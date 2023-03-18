The Charlotte men's basketball team will take on the Western Carolina University Catamounts in the first round of the 2023 Discount Tire College Basketball Invitational (CBI), beginning on March 18 in Daytona Beach.
The 49ers enter the bracket as the No. 3 seed, while the Catamounts are at No. 14.
Guard Brice Williams said the team's mindset is to travel to Florida and bring home the victory.
"We're not practicing hard and sacrificing our bodies every day to lose," said Williams. "The mindset is just to go in there, play as hard as we can and hope for the best outcome."
Matchup history
Both programs have met three times, with Charlotte winning them all.
The first two matchups occurred in the 1980s. The most recent game was in Halton Arena in December 2021, where the 49ers won 98-82.
Scouting the 49ers
The 49ers ended the regular season with an 18-14 overall record. They most recently fell to the Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) Blue Raiders in the quarterfinals of the Conference USA (C-USA) tournament 66-65.
Despite the loss, Aly Khalifa and Lu'Cye Patterson led the 49ers with 14 points apiece, shooting 66.6% from the field.
Williams played a crucial role for the 49ers and was named to the All-Conference USA Second team on March 8. Williams leads the 49ers with 13.4 points per game. He has scored over 20 points in games seven times throughout the season.
Good evening.Brice Williams has returned.CLT 10CSU 9 pic.twitter.com/5kzZ4sqLBC— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) November 7, 2022
Khalifa is an essential player in the paint, seeing double-figures in both points and rebounds.
Aly has 25 pic.twitter.com/95FCv820wH— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) March 3, 2023
Isaiah Folkes leads the 49ers shooting 61% from the field. Folkes is known for going on a hot streak without missing any buckets.
Scouting the Catamounts
The Catamounts ended their regular season with an 18-15 overall record. They most recently fell in overtime to the Furman University Paladins in the Ingles Southern Conference Tournament 83-80.
Playing against the Paladins, the Catamounts came back from a 20-point second-half deficit to force overtime.
Tre Jackson leads the Catamounts and ranks No. 4 in the league by averaging 16 points per game, seeing a season-high of 47 points against Wofford College on February 8.
the crowd goes wild!!!! 😮💨 @CatamountMBB pic.twitter.com/9Q93VlA325— Southern Conference (@SoConSports) March 5, 2023
Jackson was named to the All-Southern Conference second-team finishing with double figures in 25 games.
Miles McClure leads the Catamounts by shooting 60% from the field and 62.5% from the arc.
Russell Jones Jr. makes possessions available for the Catamounts. Jones tallied 51 steals throughout the season, averaging two per game.
Favorite Play #4 of the season so far.Russell Jones Jr. knocking down some clutch three pointers when we needed them the most.#TJDK pic.twitter.com/zFRin0umAG— Western Carolina Basketball (@CatamountMBB) March 14, 2023
Keys to a Charlotte victory
The 49ers must make the most of their possession with the ball, as they have gone on scoring streaks over the season. The 49ers saw a two-minute scoring drought which resulted in the one-point loss against MTSU.
The 49ers must be able to stay in the paint to receive rebounds to secure more attempts. Playing against the Catamounts will use their height advantage to be first to the backboard.
Looking to gameday
Charlotte will take on the Western Carolina Catamounts on Saturday, March 18, at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach. Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m. The contest will be available to stream on FloSports.
Gameday in Daytona.WATCH ➡️ https://t.co/AjSuaB2I79LISTEN ➡️ https://t.co/lraUwJP8TLLIVE STATS ➡️ https://t.co/80MpvPBA7EBUY TICKETS ➡️ https://t.co/2t1PY1xjuA#GoldStandard⛏ pic.twitter.com/nWIcO1UKJP— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) March 18, 2023
If the 49ers win the contest, they will advance to play the winner of the contest between No. 6 seed Stetson University and No. 11 seed the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
Here is the 2023 bracket pic.twitter.com/kY7VNLvTOB— The CBI (@CBITourney) March 13, 2023