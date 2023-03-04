The Charlotte men's basketball team will honor its four seniors, Montre' Gipson, Regin Larson, Josh Aldrich and Manager Jonathan Mebane, at their final home game against the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) Blazers on Saturday, March 4.
Honoring a super special trio tomorrow afternoon‼️🤞Hear what some special people in their lives had to say as they get ready to walk on the court at Halton for the final time. 💚#GoldStandard⛏️ pic.twitter.com/aaJzfQlLKF— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) March 3, 2023
All three players contributed uniquely to help set the program for the future. Here are the legacies each player will leave at Charlotte.
Montre' Gipson
Gipson started his collegiate basketball career playing at Midland College, Ranger College and Tarleton State University before using his final year of eligibility to play for the 49ers.
Being a starter throughout the season, Gipson led Charlotte in minutes played, with 901 minutes averaging 7.2 points per game.
He made his appearance known throughout the team as he stepped up when needed. Gipson secured ten rebounds when center Aly Khalifa was out and scored his season-high 17 points against Middle Tennessee State University.
Regin Larson
Larson was a walk-on for the 49ers after beginning his college career playing for Pfeiffer University.
He brought his positivity and energy on and off the court, leading the team.
Larson said basketball has made him the person he is today.
"Every single guy has meant so much to me," Larson said. "It's been a joy to go on this journey, and it has taught me so much about life. It's been an outlet for me many times, but it's made me into the man that I am today."
Josh Aldrich
Graduate transfer from the University of South Carolina Upstate, Aldrich joined the 49ers rotation on and off the bench.
Playing 335 minutes, Aldrich recorded his season-high 10 points against Monmouth University.
Aldrich said he is grateful for basketball as it has given him all he has today.
"It's everything to me," Aldrich said. "It has got me my education, brought me many friends, and everything I have is because of basketball."
Looking to gameday
Charlotte takes on UAB one last time in Halton Arena on Saturday, March 4. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m., and the game will be available to stream on Stadium.
“Dear Basketball…Thank You.” 💚For one final time in Halton Arena.Gameday.WATCH ➡️ https://t.co/7Os4ICJyxwLISTEN ➡️ https://t.co/Rf7xHHooWTLIVE STATS ➡️ https://t.co/bFIJAkuWgFBUY TICKETS ➡️ https://t.co/hsyJwfGxOiROSTER CARD ➡️ https://t.co/JltXs7hVrX#GoldStandard⛏ pic.twitter.com/PFBV71HLqc— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) March 4, 2023