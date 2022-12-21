Charlotte men's basketball opens up Conference USA (C-USA) play as they travel south to square off against the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) on Thursday, Dec. 22, at 7:30 p.m.
Both teams enter the contest with a 9-2 record, with the 49ers seeking their sixth consecutive win.
Scouting the Blazers
The Blazers come into the matchup featuring one of the best offenses in college hoops. They are averaging 87.9 points per game – No. 1 in the C-USA and No. 5 in the nation.
Defensively, the Blazers hold their opponents to 69.2 points a game and are No. 11 in the nation with a scoring margin of 18.7.
The team's efforts are primarily led by the 2022 C-USA Player of the Year, Jordan Walker. He currently sits at No. 2 in the nation with 24.6 points per game while also being No. 2 in the nation in three-pointers made per game with 4.5.
UAB Men’s Basketball Jordan Walker Is Cold With It! 🍇 @jellyfam_j pic.twitter.com/7GkxLIpj7c— LIGHT ON COLLEGE SPORTS (@LightOnSports) December 19, 2022
Scouting the 49ers
Charlotte enters the matchup looking to extend its five-game winning streak over a formidable opponent in UAB.
The 49ers will look to replicate the dominant performance they had in their last game, where they defeated Monmouth 80-46 and had three double-digit scorers.
The team's leading scorer, Igor Miličić Jr., has been one of the most consistent players for the 49ers this season. He has had double-digit performances in six of their 11 games while also posting a double-double in their overtime win against Detroit Mercy University.
HALF | CLT 38 MON 18YES SIR IGOR!!!!!solid end to the half we'd say‼️🔥 pic.twitter.com/nN3cSWymjy— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) December 17, 2022
Charlotte's defense will play a pivotal role throughout the game, going against an offense like UAB's.
Although the Blazers come into the matchup representing a potent offense, the 49ers have been able to hold their opponents to 58.1 points per game—No. 13 in the nation.
Keys to victory
The 49ers will have to neutralize the intensity of the Blazers' offense, specifically Walker, if they want to leave Birmingham in the win column.
Currently tied at No. 12 in the nation with 10.3 turnovers per game, the 49ers will need to reduce these mistakes throughout the contest.
Looking to gameday
The 49ers open up their final season in the C-USA when they take on the Blazers in Birmingham, Ala., on Dec. 22, at 7:30 p.m. inside Bartow Arena. The contest will be available to watch on ESPN+.
Ready for takeoff ✈️#GoldStandard⛏ pic.twitter.com/FDDObK3R7h— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) December 21, 2022