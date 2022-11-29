Coming off a win over Presbyterian, the Charlotte men’s basketball team is looking to continue its 5-2 start on the season against the Davidson Wildcats on Tuesday, Nov. 29, in Davidson, N.C., for the Hornets Nest Trophy.
It will be the second away game in 2022-23 after the 49ers lost the first against Detroit Mercy.
Scouting the Wildcats
Davidson, sitting at 6-1, will be a formidable competitor to take down.
Speaking offensively, the Wildcats average 79.1 points per game against opponents.
In addition, the team has completed 48.3% of attempted field goals, 36.2% of three-pointers and 73.5% of free throws.
Against the ball, the team has a divided record. While the Wildcats lead in assists to opponents with rebounds, Davidson makes 4.3 less per game on average.
The team’s overall assist/turnover ratio of 1.2 is higher than the 0.9 posted by schools faced.
For the players themselves, Davidson’s Foster Loyer leads the Atlantic 10 (A10) Conference in points scored per game at 22.7 and three-point field goals per game.
Scouting the 49ers
The 49ers provide a lesser offense with a powerful defense for the upcoming contest.
Charlotte averages 65.1 points per game in the 2022-23 season, a margin of 10.1 points above their opponents.
Additionally, the team has seen 46.0% of field goals and 31.7% of three-point field goals succeed. These numbers fall short of the Wildcats, even with greater domination of opponents overall.
Making up for the mediocre offense is the solid defense of the 49ers. The team records 32.1 rebounds per game, 2.7 more than opponents and 101 assists. In all, Charlotte’s 1.4 assist/turnover ratio is double the 0.7 of opponents played and higher than Davidson’s offering.
Strong players further bolster the 49er position. Redshirt sophomore Aly Khalifa sits second in Conference USA (C-USA) for rebounds and first in assists/turnover ratio, while redshirt junior Brice Williams sits second in free throw percentage.
The road to victory
Despite having fewer standout players, the Wildcats’ better-performing offense will have to overcome a strong Charlotte defense to carry the day.
The higher field goal and three-point field goal percentages of the Wildcats show that, unless their opponents were of lesser quality, Charlotte could find itself down early if the defense doesn’t come through.
At the same time, the 49ers, lacking offense, must find opportunities against the limited defense of Davidson. If Williams and others can break through and hold back the defense, Charlotte could be on its way to victory. If not, then the Green and White could struggle.
For both sides, it may be down to the capabilities of the defense to see which will prevail come the match’s end.
Looking to gameday
The fight between Charlotte and the Davidson Wildcats begins on Tuesday, Nov. 28, at 7 p.m. in Davidson, N.C. For viewers at home, the contest will be viewable on ESPN+.