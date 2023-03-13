The Charlotte men's basketball team is set to play in the 2023 Discount Tire College Basketball Invitational (CBI), which begins on Saturday, March 18, in Daytona Beach at the Ocean Center.
The 49ers boast an 18-14 overall and 9-11 Conference USA (C-USA) record, earning them the No. 3 seed in the tournament. The team will take on the No. 14 Western Carolina University Catamounts in the tournament's first round.
Format
The CBI features 16 mid-major college basketball teams in a single-elimination tournament over five days.
The opening round is March 18-19, with the quarterfinals on March 20. The semifinals will happen on March 21, and the Championship game will follow on March 22.
Postseason history
This will be Charlotte's first appearance in the CBI and the 19th postseason appearance. Saturday's game will be the first postseason appearance for the 49ers since they lost to the Providence College Friars in the National Invitational tournament's first round in 2013.
Who's in
If Charlotte defeats Western Carolina, the 49ers will face either No. 6 seed Stetson University or No. 11 seed the University of Milwaukee at Wisconsin on March 20.
The top seed in the tournament is Indiana State University, which faces the No. 16 seed, the University of South Carolina Upstate, at 11 a.m. on March 18.
Rice University is the other C-USA team that will join Charlotte in the tournament. The No. 12 seed Owls have a contest with No. 5 Duquesne University on March 19 at 1 p.m.
The other teams in the tournament hail from many conferences, including the Mountain West, the Horizon League and the Big South. Sixteen teams will vie to win the CBI tournament trophy.
Where to watch
The tournament's first two rounds will be broadcasted on the FloSports network, while the semis and the Championship game will be broadcasted on ESPN2.
The 49ers take on the Western Carolina Catamounts on Saturday, March 18, in the first round of the CBI. Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m. from the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach.