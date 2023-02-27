The Charlotte men's basketball team defeated the Rice University Owls, 70-54, inside Halton arena on Saturday, Feb. 25.
The win moves Charlotte past Rice in the Conference USA (C-USA) standings. Charlotte is No. 5 in the conference with an 18-11 overall record and is 9-9 in C-USA play with two games left in the regular season.
Head Coach Ron Sanchez said the team is hitting its stride at the right time.
"We are really thankful for the win," said Sanchez. "These guys played hard this week, and we've had a challenging couple of games. The players have wanted these wins and have played with high intensity."
First half
Charlotte started on a 6-0 run as Isaiah Folkes scored the first two field goals, followed by a Brice Williams dunk.
Drive ➡️ Yam pic.twitter.com/T9DlyxxlNR— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) February 25, 2023
Rice answered and cut the lead to one, 11-10. Charlotte's Montre' Gipson hit a three-pointer and a field goal in the paint to make it a 16-10 game with 10:03 to go in the half.
Charlotte increased their lead, shooting 54% from the field in the first half. Williams hit two key buckets, along with Folkes and Jackson Threadgill hitting jump shots to give Charlotte an eight-point lead.
zay with 8 pic.twitter.com/X9PDnYWPWU— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) February 25, 2023
With two minutes left to play, Lu'Cye Patterson moved to get a layup and draw a foul to increase Charlotte's lead to 10. Gipson closed the half with a layup to give Charlotte a 32-21 lead at the break.
Second half
Aly Khalifa got Charlotte going, scoring the first four points for the 49ers. Igor Miličić Jr. then nailed a three and a field goal to contribute to Charlotte's offensive attack.
Williams continued his hot start hitting two field goals of his own, increasing Charlotte's lead to 18.
With little over five minutes to play, Rice cut the lead down to 55-44. However, Patterson responded with five straight points.
Williams then took control of the game, hitting three consecutive three-pointers to give Charlotte the 67-51 advantage.
he's a pro.25 and 13 pic.twitter.com/pRVWQCDVlr— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) February 25, 2023
Charlotte closed the game out a minute later to win 70-54.
A look at the stats
Williams and Patterson were once again atop the stat sheet for Charlotte.
Williams had an efficient night, shooting 9-15 from the field. He ended the night with a double-double of 25 points and 13 rebounds.
Patterson trailed behind with 11 points. Eight of the 10 Charlotte players who saw minutes scored.
you all know the caption.he made the +1 too.up 10. pic.twitter.com/hYKwN8LizA— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) February 25, 2023
Charlotte's defense held Rice to 54 points after holding the University of North Texas to 49.
Rice has been a top offensive team in the C-USA, averaging 77 points per game. In Charlotte's stifling defensive effort, Rice only shot 37% from the field.
The win against Rice marked Charlotte's 900th win in program history. With two games left in the season, Charlotte can reach the program's 16th 20-win season if they can win the last two games.
...and counting.So many to thank.So many to attribute this to.To everyone who's been a part of this from the beginning, thank you will never be enough.#GoldStandard💚 pic.twitter.com/ZpHrhOXma2— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) February 25, 2023
Next up
Charlotte travels down to Texas to take on the University of Texas at San Antonio for the last road game of the season. The game will be played on Thursday, March 2, at 8 p.m. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.