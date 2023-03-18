The Charlotte men's golf team placed No. 14 in the General Hackler Championship at The Dunes Golf & Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, S.C., on March 13-14.
Head Coach Ryan Cabbage said the team needs to improve down the stretch.
"It was just a really poor performance and certainly a disappointing finish for our team this week," said Cabbage.
The 49ers struggled throughout the tournament in team play. However, one of their individual players, Tanner Guthrie, placed top 15 overall.
How it happened
Guthrie had a standout performance as an individual participant during the event.
Guthrie had a hot start to the tournament, finishing round one with a score of 70, two under par. However, round two caused some trouble as he fell back to three over par with a score of 75.
After an early bogey on the back nine in Guthrie's final round, he eagled a par five on hole 15 and knocked in multiple birdies to finish with a score of 68, four under par.
"I am happy for Tanner picking up a top-20 finish against a really good field," said Cabbage.
Freshman Conor Gough led Charlotte's team in scoring by shooting two over par with three birdies in his final round.
Gough played consistently throughout the tournament and finished rounds one and two with a score of 73, one over par.
Following Gough in team scoring was junior Carson Ownbey. Ownbey finished round one with a score of 74, two over par. Round two saw Ownbey bounce back with an even par. However, he fell again in the round, ending with three over par.
Junior Ben Woodruff and sophomore Dongjin Park finished the tournament with a six over par.
Park got off to a rough start in round one, shooting five over par, but his round two performance got him back on track with a score of 72.
Woodruff had a stellar first-round, shooting a score of 72, but his second and third-round performances set him back to fourth in team scoring.
Caden Baker placed last in team play for the 49ers with a score of 79, seven over par, with only one birdie on hole 18.
Next Up
The 49ers will travel to Lake Oconee, Ga., to compete in the Linger Longer Invitational from March 19-21. Mercer University and Kennesaw State University are co-hosting the event. The tournament will take place at the Great Waters Course at Reynolds Lake Oconee.