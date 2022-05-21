The Charlotte men's golf team finished up their season in the NCAA New Haven Regional on Wednesday, May 18. The 49ers came home with a 10th-place finish in the tournament. Head Coach Ryan Cabbage shared his thoughts on the team's performance.
"Well, it was just a bad time to have a bad week," said Cabbage. "Simple as that. I don't think we ever got comfortable on these greens and just weren't good enough in other areas to offset that. We didn't play very well this week and by no means does this offset what was otherwise a very successful year."
Day 1:
The 49ers fought hard to finish tied for 10th place on the first day. The team looked to improve heading into the second day to rise in the standings.
Day 2:
Charlotte's Ben Woodruff led the team on the second day with a one-over 71. He opened the round with five-straight pars before shooting a single bogey on the par-three 15th. Woodruff bogeyed on the fifth hole, but he made up for it with a birdie on the seventh.
Matt Sharpstene wasn't far behind, finishing one behind Woodruff with a solid 72. Sharpstene started the day one-over while recording a birdie on the par-five. He was able to get back to 72 with another birdie on the fourth hole.
Dongjin Park had an impressive day being one behind Sharpstene in the round. Park shot a three-over 73 with three birdies. After starting the day slowly, he bounced back to close out the day.
The final pair of Carson Ownbey and Conor Gough rounded it out with a five-over 75 and a six-over 76, respectively. Both golfers struggled down the stretch but looked to get back on track on the final day of play.
Wake Forest held the lead at 539, suitable for 21 under clear of North Carolina, North Florida and Georgia Southern. The 49ers lost one spot to place tied for 11th, shooting a 571.
Day 3:
Woodruff picked up where he left off on the last day of play, shooting a three-under 67. He overcame a bogey on the par-four 10th with four birdies in the following eight holes. Woodruff once again led the 49ers through the final day.
Park would finish directly behind Woodruff with a two-over 72 putting together four birdies. Gough improved drastically, recording a three-over 73 and coming up with three birdies.
Sharpstene fell in the standings finishing a shot behind Gough with a four-over 74. Sharpstene rattled off back-to-back birdies, which pushed his total to five on the day to finish with a 74. Ownbey sank his final birdies of the year on the second and second-to-last hole, shooting a five-over 75.
On day three, the team moved up one spot to finish the tournament in 10th place. The 49ers finished at 857, which was suitable for 17 over.
Wake Forest held on to win the event by seven over North Carolina. Texas Tech, North Florida and Georgia Southern will join the Demon Deacons and Tar Heels in Scottsdale, Ariz., for the NCAA Championship on Friday, May 27, through Tuesday, May 31.
Goodbye to Seniors:
The 49ers will have four members of the NCAA tournament team returning next season. The team will lose star Matt Sharpstene, Trey Tobias, Connor Armistead and Eric Shea, all graduating seniors. Charlotte will enter a new era of golf within the program, and Cabbage is excited for what is to come.
"We'll have four of these NCAA team guys coming back but certainly have big shoes to fill with Sharpstene, Tobias, Armistead and Shea being graduating seniors. We're so thankful for their numerous contributions to our program over the past few years and wish them the best. They're all going to be very successful in the future, and I trust that our program and their time here provided some guidance to that future success."
Season Accomplishments:
The 49ers had an impressive season full of historic wins and dominating performances. The team won the River Run Collegiate, Desert Intercollegiate and Irish Creek Intercollegiate. Charlotte capped it off by winning the Conference USA (C-USA) Championship by sweeping UTSA 3-0, earning an NCAA tournament bid.
Individually, the 49ers racked up six All-Conference awards for their performance this season. Park was named C-USA Golfer of the Year, and Cabbage was named Coach of the Year. Sharpstene and Woodruff earned C-USA first-team honors for their contributions as well. Ownbey was named to the C-USA third team, and Gough was given All-Freshmen team honors. The 49ers have much to build off heading into next season.
