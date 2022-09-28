The Charlotte men's golf team traveled to Toledo, Ohio, to compete in the Inverness Intercollegiate on Sept. 26-27. The team finished No. 13 out of the 16-team field.
Head Coach Ryan Cabbage gave his thoughts on the tournament.
It was just a tough week overall," said Cabbage. "None of the guys ever really got going on a good, hard golf course. Inverness is a great major championship test that requires being really good in every aspect."
The 49ers' best finish in the tournament came from junior Dongjin Park, who shot eight-over par and tied for 33rd place.
Round one
Park started the tournament two-over par with a 73, with his highlight of the tournament coming from his eagle on the par-five 13th.
Senior Ben Woodruff finished the first round with a score of 74; Carson Ownbey followed him with a 76. Woodruff and Ownbey accounted for two of the 49ers' three birdies in the first round.
Dougie Ergood shot a 77, with Caden Baker shooting a 79. Ergood and Baker struggled throughout the first round as they accounted for 12 of Charlotte's 25 bogeys.
The team finished the first round at No. 12, scoring 300.
Round two
Ergood led the second round for the team with a score of 73. He birdied back-to-back on holes six and seven, the only 49er to do so in the tournament.
Park shot 75, with his first double bogey of the tournament coming on the seventh hole. Ownbey and Baker shot similar rounds with a score of 77.
Woodruff shot his highest score of the tournament with a 78. He had the team's only triple bogey on the par-five eighth.
The 49ers finished the round with a score of 302, bringing their overall total to 602.
Round three
Charlotte played better in the third round, with the team shooting eight-over par for a score of 292, their best of the tournament.
Ergood had the best round of the tournament for the 49ers, shooting one-over par for a score of 72. He birdied three holes in a row on 13-15, being one of only seven players in the tournament to accomplish the feat; he finished the tournament at nine-over.
Park ended his day with a round of 73. He was the top performer for the 49ers as he tied for No. 33 place at eight-over. Baker had a challenging round of 77, not posting a single birdie throughout.
Woodruff had his best tournament round, finishing the day with a 73. Ownbey also shot his lowest score with a 74.
Texas Tech went on to win the tournament at one-over par with a total score of 853. The 49ers finished in No. 13 with a total score of 894.
Next up
The 49ers have a quick turnaround as they will head to Milwaukee, Wis., to compete in the Marquette Intercollegiate on Oct. 2-3. The tournament will take place at the Milwaukee Country Club.
