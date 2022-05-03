The Charlotte men's golf team competed in the Conference USA (C-USA) tournament on April 25-28. The 49ers won the tournament and were named C-USA champions after defeating UTSA in the finals 3-0. The 49ers overcame an eighth-place finish on the first day before advancing into the semifinals and then finals.
Day one:
First-round action saw Matt Sharpstene lead the way with an even-par round of 72. He opened the round with a birdie on a par-three third while staying one under until a bogey placed him even at 36. Then two bogeys and a pair of birdies on the back ninth rounded at his impressive round of 72.
Dongjin Park, Ben Woodruff and Carson Ownbey all scored a round of a two-over 74. Park opened with a birdie on the par-five second before a bogey on the ninth hole. He would then double on 12 and bogey on 16 to finish with a 74.
Woodruff canceled out two bogies on the front with two birdies, while another birdie and three bogies over the final six holes sent him to his score of 74. Ownbey recorded 15 pars with an early birdie on two, a double on seven and a bogey on 18.
Conor Gough missed the team average of 74 by scoring a four-over 76. He nailed his only birdie on the par-five seventh after a three-over start and two bogies on the back.
Day two:
The second round saw Park lead the team on Tuesday, scoring a one under 71. Starting on the back nine, he bogeyed his second hole of the day on the 11th before getting that shot back with a birdie on the par-five 16th. He then nailed a birdie four on the par-five second before clearing the rest of his round of 71.
Sharpstene and Woodruff followed, with Sharpstene putting up a one under 72 along with Woodruff. Ownbey was one shot back of Woodruff with a 74, nailing a team-best four birdies on the day. Gough rounded out the four-person team with a score of 73.
Day three:
The final round before the semis had Gough lead the team on their march to the semifinals. He posted his best round of three under 69 on Wednesday. Gough began with a birdie on the par-four first before shooting another birdie on the front nine for a two-under 34. On the final two holes, Gough drained two more birdies over the last five holes to finish off his 69.
Park, Sharpstene and Ownbey each had a round of 73. Park with three birdies, two on the front, Sharpstene with a bogey on par-four 14th and Ownbey dropped four birdies with three from the front side leading to his 73. This led the 49ers to a round of 288. Woodruff ended his round with a 76, finishing on a strong note heading into match play.
Day four:
The 49ers were the fourth seed facing the number one seed Florida Atlantic going into the semifinals. Park opened the scoring for the 49ers with a 6 & 5 victory to get the first points of the day. The 49ers pulled off the upset by a score of 3-1-1.
Gough was the 2 & 1 winner of his semifinals match, and he never trailed. He grabbed the lead in the fourth and regained it in the eighth. Woodruff got the final points to secure the 49ers' position into the final of the conference tournament with a 4 & 2 victory closing dominantly.
Into the tournament's finals against UTSA, the 49ers saw Park get a dominant 4 & 3 victory with Sharpstene and Gough following up by clinching the second and third points pushing the 49ers to a conference championship.
Next up:
With the C-USA championship win, the 49ers gain an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament. They will look to see where they will place on May 4 at 4 p.m. on the GOLF Channel.
