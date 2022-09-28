The Charlotte men's soccer teams contest against the South Florida Bulls on Friday, Sept. 30, has been postponed due to Hurricane Ian.
No makeup date has been scheduled at this time.
The 49ers currently sit at 7-1-0 on the season as they come off a loss to Tulsa on Sept. 25. The team has had a successful start to the season, achieving their best start in program history and outscoring opponents 31-4.
Charlotte will be back in action on Wednesday, Oct. 5, as they travel to Memphis, Tenn., to take on the Memphis Tigers in AAC play. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. EST from the Soccer and Track Complex. The contest will be available to stream on ESPN+.
