The Charlotte 49ers men's soccer team lost in the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference (AAC) tournament to the South Florida Bulls 2-1 at Corbett Stadium in Tampa, Fla., on Sunday, Nov. 6.
The 49ers came in as the No. 6 seed playing against the No. 3 Bulls. USF will play the second seed Southern Methodist University (SMU), on Thursday, Nov. 10, at 4 p.m.
First half
The game started slowly, with both teams combining for just four shots.
Charlotte struck first when junior midfielder Matthew Kirk scored in the 25th minute, rifling a shot from inside the box to the top left corner. Kameron Lacey assisted the goal.
🗣️🗣️PLAYMAKER KAM IS HERE TO STAY‼️Kam ➡️ Kirky ➡️ OpenerCLT 1USF 0#GoldStandard⛏️ pic.twitter.com/DWuCK7OVNv— Charlotte Men's Soccer (@CharlotteMSoc) November 6, 2022
Not too long after that, in the 30th minute, USF answered back as Ajmeer Spengler found the back of the net, tying the game at one.
The Bulls controlled the next 15 minutes, recording four shots but couldn't convert. The game went into the halftime break tied at one apiece.
A yellow card given in the 37th minute was awarded to Charlotte's Aboubacar Traore.
Second half
The Bulls gained the lead three minutes into the half. Sophomore forward Oscar Resano found the back of the net, scoring in the 48th minute for USF.
In the rest of the half, the 49ers went on the offensive, recording 11 shots and holding the majority of possession.
Jono just casually splitting defenders here on the near side.Still searching for an equalizer.CLT 1USF 2 pic.twitter.com/MoMLQPSIhN— Charlotte Men's Soccer (@CharlotteMSoc) November 7, 2022
Both teams got physical as Luke Husakiwsky received a yellow card in the 58th minute, along with Yang Scofano and Brigham Larsen receiving bookings in the game's final ten minutes.
The 49ers had a surge in the game's final six minutes but couldn't convert.
The game ended 2-1 in favor of the Bulls. With the loss, Charlotte was eliminated from the tournament.
Final from Tampa. pic.twitter.com/BUnF2VgW9S— Charlotte Men's Soccer (@CharlotteMSoc) November 7, 2022
Takeaways
The stat sheet didn't reflect the game's scoreline, as the 49ers recorded 16 shots with five on goal.
USF had 14 shots and just three on target, with two resulting in goals. It was a chippy game with 29 combined fouls resulting in four yellow cards given to the 49ers and two to the Bulls.
Next up
As it stands right now, the 49ers' season ends with a 9-5-2 overall record and a 3-4-2 conference record.
Despite the loss in the conference tournament, the 49ers could be in contention for an at-large bid into the NCAA tournament. The NCAA tournament selection show is on Monday, Nov. 14, at noon on NCAA.com.