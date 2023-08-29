The Charlotte men's soccer team defeated the Wofford University Terriers 1-0 on Monday, Aug. 28, to start the season with a win.
"To limit our opponent to zero shots is very pleasing," said Head Coach Kevin Langan regarding his team's defensive performance. "We probed and kept asking questions of their back line all game. On another night, we could have scored more, but I'm very proud that we kept going and didn't let any frustration creep into our play. It is a great road win for our guys."
First half
The first half was a defensive battle as the 49ers did not allow a shot by Wofford while the Terriers were able to defend off Charlotte's five shots.
Excitement built in the 19th minute as Jonathan Nyandjo had a shot on goal that was fended off by Cameron Victor.
Second half
Charlotte kept attacking the goal as Daniel Moore, Brigham Larsen and Samy Kolby all got shots off in the first 20 minutes.
In the 68th minute, Charlotte was on the attack, and a pass by Kolby set up Natsuki Ogata, who scored his first collegiate goal. The score by Ogata gave the 49ers a 1-0 lead over the Terriers late in the match.
Charlotte stayed on the offensive for two more shots in the half and locked down Wofford to win the game 1-0.
A look at the stats
Charlotte was dominant on defense, not allowing a single shot by Wofford. Charlotte had five shots in the first half and seven in the second. Charlotte was more accurate in the second half, with four of the seven shots being on goal.
Ogata and Kolby both led Charlotte in shots with three. Ogata, a freshman forward, scored the only goal of the game, which was also his first collegiate goal in his first start with the 49ers. Larsen had two shot attempts that were both on goal, while Nyandjo rounded it out with a shot on goal.
Up next
Charlotte will return home to Transamerica Field on Sunday, Sept. 3, to take on Lipscomb University at 8 p.m. The game will be streamed live on ESPN+.