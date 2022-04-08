After a loss to last week against Virginia Commonwealth University, the Charlotte 49ers men's tennis team saw their nine-game win streak come to an end. However, the team bounced back in a big way with a win over Conference USA foe Old Dominion on April 3.
The 49ers have three more games in the regular season, in which their opponent's win percentages range from 35.7% to 60%.
Their win over ODU came on the road, which they have struggled with this season compared to at home. At home, they have been unbeatable, going 7-0, but boost a 6-5 record away from home.
"In all honesty, we didn't play our best tennis today. We played an ODU squad that was incredibly inspired and played with a ton of heart today," said head coach Kyle Bailey. "But, when you win matches in the ways that we've won them this season, it's easy to have confidence in high-pressure moments and we once again showed how resilient we can be even when we don't bring our best stuff, and I'm insanely proud of our guys for gutting this one out."
What happened
ODU took an early 1-0 lead with a pair of doubles wins. Charlotte's Thomas Brown tied the match up early with a win. He had the upper hand 5-2, but his win was solidified due to his opponent retiring from injury.
With the match tied at one, the Niners took victories on courts three and six thanks to senior Mikhail Sokolovskiy and freshman Vasco Prata, who got his seventh straight singles win. With these two wins, Charlotte was up 3-1 and only needed one more match for a victory.
ODU put on a fight, gaining a singles win over Coy Simon. With ODU still down 3-2, Stefanos Savva had the finishing blow in a match as tight as it gets. Savva's match with Monarch's sophomore, Younes Lalami, went to a third set that was back-and-forth, but Savva barely came out on top with a score of 7-6, clinching the Niner victory.
"Today's win had everything to do with every alumni that's ever been a part of this program," said Kyle Bailey. "Without the sacrifices of so many that came before this current team, today doesn't happen. This is just one small milestone in the laundry list of things we know this program will accomplish in the future."
Next up:
The Niners get a well-earned six-day break before their next match when they host South Carolina State. With a matchup history that has Charlotte going 3-0 against them, all of which ended with a score of 6-1 or 7-0, and a perfect home record this season, all signs point to a Niner advantage.
The last time these two teams met, Charlotte came out on top 7-0 back in January of 2020 as part of a doubleheader for the Niners, including a 5-2 win over the North Carolina A&T Aggies.
Charlotte will face South Carolina on Saturday, April 9, at 2 p.m.The game will be played at the Halton-Wagner Tennis Complex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.