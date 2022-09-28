The Charlotte men's tennis team completed a weekend at the Clemson Hidden Dual and Elon Fall Invitational. Four players participated in the Clemson Hidden Dual, while two played in the Elon Fall Invitational.
Clemson Hidden Duals
Day one
In doubles, Gabriel Huber and Mihailo Popovic from the University of Wisconsin-Madison defeated Coy Simon and Vasco Prata 6-3.
Michael Minasyan and Zachary Schwartz, also from Wisconsin-Madison, defeated Brett Gloria and Ivan Dreycopp 6-2.
Things were looking up for Charlotte in singles on day one.
However, Dreycopp took a tough loss to Popovic with two scores, 6-0 and 6-1.
Simon won his first tournament match against Matt Pitts from Clemson 4-6, 6-3, and 7-6(3).
Prata defeated Max Benson from Presbyterian College, 5-7, 6-4, and 6-3.
Ethan Silva from Clemson defeated Gloria 2-6, 6-4, and 6-1, which ended the first day of competition.
Day two
Charlotte didn't far much better on the second day of doubles. Trey Stinchcomb and Pitts from Clemson University defeated Dreycoop and Gloria, 7-5.
Jonas Hartenstein and PJ Kotan from the University of North Florida defeated Simon and Prata 7-6(4).
In singles, Maxwell Smith from Clemson defeated Prata with scores of 7-5 and 7-6(5).
On the comeback, Simon defeated Minasyan from Wisconsin-Madison in close matches 6-4, 3-6, and 6-4.
Dreycopp was defeated in a matchup against Dusan Milanovic from Presbyterian with scores of 6-4, 3-6, and 6-4.
Gloria took a tough loss to Stinchcomb from Clemson 6-2 and 6-3. Continuing his streak, Simon defeated Josh Raab from Auburn with scores of 6-3 and 6-3. Dreycopp took another tough loss to Matt Carroll of North Florida with scores of 7-6(5) and 6-4
Day two ended in successions for Charlotte with two wins. First, Prata defeated Vietri from North Florida with scores of 6-0 and 6-2.
Finally, Gloria defeated Tim Pitts from Clemson, 7-5, 3-6, and 6-4.
Day three
Spencer Gray and Raab from Auburn University defeated Dreycopp and Gloria 7-6(6) in doubles play. Vietri and Carroll defeated Simon and Prata, 6-4.
It was a short but successful day for the 49ers in singles play. Dreycopp made a comeback on the last day, defeating Stinchcomb from Clemson 7-5 and 6-3.
Continuing their streak, Simon defeated Maxwell Smith from Clemson 3-6, 6-4, and 6-1. Gloria defeated Schwartz from Wisconsin-Madison 6-1 due to Schwartz retiring from the match.
The only loss of the final day was when Minasyan from Wisconsin-Madison defeated Prata with scores of 6-4 and 6-2, wrapping up the Clemson Hidden Duals.
Elon Fall Invitational
The Charlotte duo Aditya Narayanan and Lance Cochran took on the Elon Fall Invitational for three days in-state.
Doubles
Starting with the Phoenix Main Draw, in the quarterfinals, Federico Rebechini and Boris Lunin from Norfolk State University defeated Aditya Narayanan and Lance Cochran 6-3.
Moving over to the Phoenix Back draw, Narayanan and Cochran defeated Esteban Penagos from Elon University and Thando Longwe-Smit from Liberty University in the semifinals, 6-3.
In the back draw finals, the 49ers took a tough loss. Edson Sanchez and Canon Secord from James Madison University defeated Narayanan and Cochran 6-1.
Singles
In the Gold Main Draw Round of 16, Narayanan defeated Rebechini from Norfolk with scores of 6-4 and 6-3.
The luck didn't last for Narayanan as Edoardo Cecere from Queens College defeated him with scores of 6-1 and 6-2.
The Powell Main draw brought success for the 49ers. In the round of 16, Cochran defeated Hugo Lena from Norfolk due to retirement. The scores were 6-3 and 1-0.
Cochran advanced to the quarterfinals, defeating Quinn McNamara from Queens. The scores were 6-3 and 6-4.
Cochran was ousted in the semifinals. Rafael Serra from the University of North Carolina at Asheville defeated Cochran with scores of 6-1, 2-6 and 6-2.
Next up
The 49ers will be back in action as they head to Davidson to play in the Davidson Fall Invitational from October 1-2.
