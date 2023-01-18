The Charlotte men's tennis team traveled to New Haven, Conn., to play in the Yale MLK Invitational on Friday, Jan. 13, through Monday, Jan. 16.
The schools featured were UNC Charlotte, Yale University, University of Memphis and Vanderbilt University.
Day one
Charlotte went up against Yale University on day one. Day one doubles started strong for Charlotte as Coy Simon and Abhimanyu Vannemreddy defeated Michael Sun and Renaud Lefevre from Yale in a single matchup 7-5.
Yale's Luke Neal and Vignesh Gogineni defeated Matias Iturbe and Ivan Dreycopp 6-3.
Vasco Prata and Brett Gloria took the lead back and defeated Aidan Reilly and Walker Oberg with a score of 7-6(5).
Yale ended day one doubles with a Chris Cohen and Justin Shuler win over Aditya Narayanan and Lance Cochran, 6-2.
Day one singles also started strong for Charlotte. Simon defeated Gogineni in three matchups, 4-6, 6-3, and 7-5.
Yale held the lead for a few rounds when Sun defeated Prata in two matches, 6-4 and 6-2. Then, Neal defeated Itrube in two games, 6-3 and 6-4.
Oberg continued the streak for the Bulldogs when he defeated Vannemreddy 6-4 and 6-4. Charlotte regained the lead with Dreycopp beating Lefevre, 1-6, 7-6(5) and 6-4.
Gloria continued the streak by defeating Shervin Dehmoubed in three sets, 6-4, 1-6, and 6-2. Narayanan defeated Cohen with scores of 2-6, 7-6(5) and 6-2.
The streak for Charlotte ended when Cochran lost to Shuler in a heated matchup with scores of 4-6, 7-5 and 6-3.
Day two
The 49ers played against the Memphis Tigers on day two.
The doubles competition started with David Stevenson and Oscar Cutting defeating Simon and Vannemreddy with a whopping score of 6-0.
Charlotte only had one win in doubles when Iturbe and Dreycopp matched up against Conor Gannon and Pau Fanlo, winning 6-3.
Pablo Alemany Malea and Jeremy Taylor went up against Prata and Gloria, defeating the duo by a score of 6-2.
Lastly, Sam Edgar and Juan Zabala defeated Narayanan and Cochran for doubles in a 6-2 matchup.
In singles, Charlotte only had one win due to a Memphis retirement.
Simon got things rolling by defeating Stevenson 7-5, 4-6 and 1-0.
Malea defeated Prata in two matchups, 6-4 and 6-4. Gannon also defeated Iturbe in two matches, 6-3 and 6-3.
Fanlo defeated Vannemreddy with match scores of 6-4 and 6-1. Dreycopp was dominated for the first time on day two by Macsen Sisam, 6-3 and 6-2.
Taylor's outstanding performance against Gloria in two matches allowed him to secure a 6-0 and 6-3 win. Continuing with Memphis' win streak, Edgar defeated Narayanan 6-3 and 6-3.
Closing out day two, Harry Rock defeated Cochran in two matches, 6-2 and 6-0.
Day three
Moving to the third and final day, Charlotte went up against Vanderbilt, only winning two matches the entire day.
In doubles, Jeremie Casabon and Siim Troost defeated Simon and Vannemreddy with a score of 6-4.
Securing their first win of the day, Dreycopp and Iturbe defeated Nathan Cox and Michael Ross with a score of 6-4.
Macsen Sisam and Joubert Klopper defeated Gloria and Prata in a single matchup, 6-4. The Commodores continued their winning streak when Mitchell Deames and Paul Wang defeated Narayanan and Cochran in an intense matchup, 6-2.
In the last round of singles, Klopper defeated Simon in three matches with scores of 6-7(2), 7-6(2) and 6-2.
Casabon defeated Prata in only two matches, 6-2 and 6-4. Troost kept the hot streak going by defeating Iturbe in two games, 6-1 and 6-3.
Cox defeated Vannemreddy in two matches with scores of 6-2 and 6-2. Sisam defeated Dreycopp with scores of 6-3 and 6-2.
Marcus Ferreira gained his first win of the match against Gloria in two matches with scores of 7-6(9) and 6-3.
Obtaining their second and last win of the day, Narayanan defeated Deames in three matches, 3-6, 6-4 and 6-4.
Closing out day three, Wang defeated Cochran in three matches with scores of 6-2, 5-7 and 6-3.
Up next
Charlotte men's tennis will travel to Columbia, S.C., to play against The University of South Carolina at 9 a.m. and The Citadel at 3 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20.