The Charlotte men's tennis team played Elon University on Friday, April 7, and Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) on Sunday, April 9. The 49ers defeated Elon 5-2 before falling to VCU 4-0.
Against Elon
Charlotte earned their third consecutive win on Friday at the Lifetime Fitness Center against Elon 5-2. Charlotte's record after the match was 9-11 as it earned its sixth straight win over Elon.
The 49ers started the day in doubles play with Coy Simon and Matias Iturbe on court one, Brett Gloria and Abhimanyu Vannemreddy on court two and Lance Cochran and Ivan Dreycopp on court three.
Cochran and Dreycopp won their doubles match. Then, Elon's Ben Zipay and Nicholas Condos defeated Gloria and Vannemreddy, evening things up.
Simon and Iturbe won 7-5 to secure the doubles point for the 49ers.
With back-to-back victories from Aditya Narayanan and Gloria in singles play, the 49ers extended their lead to 3-0. Then the Phoenix earned their first points in singles when Daniel Martin and Oskar Antinheimo defeated Vannemreddy and Iturbe, respectively.
On court two, Simon defeated Veljko Krstic 3-6, 7-5 and 7-5, earning the match point. Dreycopp finished things for Charlotte, winning his set 6-3, 5-7 and 7-6(5).
Charlotte held onto the win 5-2.
Against VCU
Charlotte's three-match win streak was broken against VCU as they fell 4-0.
The match started with a competitive fight for the doubles point. The Rams took both matches to set the tempo with an early 1-0 lead.
In the first singles match, VCU's Romain Gales defeated Narayanan 6-3, 6-1 to push their lead to 2-0. Then, Sam Baumgartner kept things rolling with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Charlotte's Gloria.
Matisse Bobichon finished things off with a defeat of Vannemreddy 7-6(4) and 6-4.
The other three matches in the contest went unfinished, and the Rams took the 4-0 win.
Takeaways
This season the 49ers are 7-0 when winning the doubles point. This will be important for the 49ers as regular season play wraps up and the team enters the Conference USA tournament.
The match against Elon marked Simon's first 2-0 performance since Feb. 18, when Charlotte defeated the University of North Carolina at Asheville.
Next up
The 49ers will have a six-day break before their senior day on Sunday, April 15, against Campbell University, with the first serve at 1 p.m. at the Halton-Wagner Tennis Complex.