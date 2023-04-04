The Charlotte men's tennis team swept their weekend matches against East Tennessee State University on March 31 and Georgia State University on April 1. This marked the 49er's first perfect weekend of the 2023 season and upped their record to 8-11.
Against East Tennessee State
Charlotte sophomore Coy Simon and freshman Matias Iturbe won their doubles match on court one 6-4. Then sophomore Brett Gloria and senior Abhimanyu Vannemreddy won their doubles match on court two.
The 49ers took the doubles point, going up 1-0.
Soon after the singles matches started, rain forced a delay of about an hour and a half. After the rain delay, ETSU earned two points in singles matches, gaining a 2-1 lead.
Iturbe won his set against Adam Nagoudi 6-3, 6-3, to tie the match 2-2. ETSU gained the lead again when Francisco Lamas defeated Jhonny Acosta 6-3, 6-3 after a win in a single match.
Freshman Aditya Narayanan tied the overall score at 3-3 after his win of 6-4, 6-2 over James Sim. Then freshman Ivan Dreycopp secured Charlotte's fourth victory, winning his match 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 over Pedro Cressoni.
This marks the first time the 49ers have beaten the Buccaneers in Charlotte.
Against Georgia State
Charlotte started the day in doubles matches with Vannemreddy and Gloria, Simon and Iturbe on court one and Narayanan and Lance Cochran.
Vannemreddy and Gloria won 6-2, and Georgia State's duo of Roberts Grinvalds and Gabriele Datei won their match 6-4. Narayanan and Cochran won their doubles match, and the doubles point for Charlotte.
Dreycopp won his singles match to make the score 2-0. Then Georgia State's Grinvalds secured the day's first point, making the score 2-1.
In the singles play, Narayanan, Gloria and Iturbe won their singles matches to make the score 5-1. Vannemreddy won his second set as a tiebreaker, and then play was stopped. Charlotte held onto the win 5-1.
Takeaways
Freshman Narayanan finished the weekend undefeated, 3-0, and secured his 13th win for the 2022-2023 year. Narayanan also evened his over-double record to 7-7 this weekend.
Next up
The 49ers will host in-state Elon University at Halton-Wagner tennis complex on Friday, April 7. The first serve is scheduled for 2 p.m. and will be the third of Charlotte's five scheduled home matches.