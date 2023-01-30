Charlotte men's tennis traveled to Knoxville, Tenn., to play in the ITA Kickoff on Jan. 27-28. Charlotte fell to the University of Oklahoma on the first day and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette on the second day.
Against the Sooners
On the first day of the ITA Kickoff, Charlotte played the Oklahoma Sooners.
The contest started with doubles competition. Oklahoma's Justin Schlageter and Baptiste Anselmo defeated Brett Gloria and Aditya Narayanan with a score of 6-2.
Then, Matias Iturbe and Ivan Dreycopp defeated Nathan Han and Jordan Hasson 6-3.
The Sooners clinched the doubles point with an Alex Martinez and Siphos Montsi defeat of Coy Simon and Abhimanyu Vannemreddy, 6-3.
Been here before.Need four.1. Abhi/Coy ❌ 3-62. Mati/Ivan ✅ 6-33. Adi/Brett ❌ 2-6OU 1CLT 0 pic.twitter.com/arheGOvGqv— Charlotte Men's Tennis (@CharlotteMTen) January 27, 2023
Singles competition did not start well for Charlotte. Simon went up against No. 57 Martinez. Simon won the first matchup 6-3 and fell in the second 3-4. However, the game went unfinished.
Iturbe went up against Hasson in an unfinished matchup with scores of 3-6, 1-4. However, Oklahoma came back strong when No. 50 Han defeated Vannemreddy with scores of 6-1 and 6-2.
Montsi defeated Dreycopp with scores of 6-1 and 6-4. No. 62 Schlageter, with his second win of the day, beat Narayanan with scores of 6-0 and 6-4.
Bringing the first day to an end, Gloria went up against Anselmo, falling 4-6 and 0-4. However, there was no result, as the game went unfinished.
Singles Update:One point at a time.1. Coy ⬆️ 3-12. Matias ⬇️ 1-33. Abhi ⬇️ 1-44. Ivan ⬇️ 0-55. Adi ⬇️ 0-66. Brett ↔️ 2-2OU 1CLT 0— Charlotte Men's Tennis (@CharlotteMTen) January 27, 2023
The Sooners defeated the 49ers 4-0 on the first day of play.
Against the Ragin' Cajuns
Starting the second-day doubles, Louisiana's No. 30 ranked duo of Karlo Kajin and Alejandro Gonzalez defeated Simon and Vannemreddy, 6-2.
Vasil Dimitrov and Kacper Dworak defeated Iturbe and Dreycopp with a score of 6-3.
With the Ragin' Cajuns on the verge of securing the doubles point, Prata and Narayanan went up against William Ribeiro and Alejo Chueca.
The 49ers duo took the first set 4-2, but the game went unfinished after that.
Louisiana led 1-0 after doubles play.
Dubs Update1. Coy/Abhi ⬇️ 1-42. Mati/Ivan ↔️ 3-33. V/Aditya ⬆️ 4-1— Charlotte Men's Tennis (@CharlotteMTen) January 28, 2023
Simon went up against Gonzalez to start singles competition. The match scores were 3-6, 6-3 and 0-2. Both players split the sets before the game went unfinished.
Iturbe went up against Chueca in an unfinished game. Chueca took the first set 3-6 before Iturbe bounced back to win 6-1 and 1-0. The match had no result as it went unfinished.
Vannemreddy played another unfinished game for Charlotte against Dimitrov. The scores were 3-6, 6-4 and 1-0.
Kajin defeated Dreycopp 6-3 and 6-3 in the first completed singles match of the day. Dworak then beat Narayanan with scores of 6-2 and 6-1.
Louisiana finished their 4-0 victory when Calin Postea defeated Gloria 6-3, 6-3.
One point at a time1. Coy ⬇️ 3-6, 3-22. Mati ⬇️ 3-6, 3-03. Abhi ⬇️ 3-6, 3-24. Ivan ⬇️ 3-6, 1-35. Brett ⬇️ 3-6, 2-16. Aditya ❌ 2-6, 1-6ULL 2CLT 0— Charlotte Men's Tennis (@CharlotteMTen) January 28, 2023
Next up
Charlotte will be back in action on Saturday, Feb. 4, when they host the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs as Lifetime Fitness in Charlotte, N.C. The contest gets underway at 1 p.m.