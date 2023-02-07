The Charlotte men's tennis team traveled for a cross-city clash to play against the Queens University of Charlotte on Saturday, Feb. 4, at Lifetime Fitness in Charlotte, N.C.
The 49ers earned the 6-1 victory over the Royals for their 15th consecutive win. With the win, Charlotte moves to 3-4 overall, while Queens falls to 0-5 on the year.
Freshman Aditya Narayanan improved to a 7-5 record and brought his dual record back to .500. He also earned his second dual-match victory in doubles.
The 49ers dominated play on all six courts during singles matchups. The bottom of their lineup clinched the match point in just over an hour.
Kings of the Queen City‼️🔥#GoldStandard⛏️ pic.twitter.com/1VknaBuvLt— Charlotte Men's Tennis (@CharlotteMTen) February 4, 2023
How it happened
Charlotte started strong in doubles play. Ivan Dreycopp and Matias Iturbe defeated Win Steveker and Quinton McNamara in an excellent match, 6-3.
The Royals answered back when Edoardo Bottino and Laurenz Blickwede beat Coy Simon and Jhonny Acosta, 6-2, to even up doubles play.
Charlotte clinched the doubles point in the last matchup, with a win for Brett Gloria and Narayanan against Edoardo Cecere and Euan Lynes, 6-3.
LET'S GOOOO!!!need three.1. Coy/Jhonny ❌ 2-62. Mati/Ivan ✅ 6-33. Adi/Brett ✅ 6-3CLT 1QUE 0 pic.twitter.com/aiQ0l1rHTT— Charlotte Men's Tennis (@CharlotteMTen) February 4, 2023
Charlotte led 1-0 after doubles competition.
In singles, Gloria secured the win over Samuele Pia in two matches with scores of 6-0 and 6-2. Gloria got the 49ers off to a quick start with the win.
Dreycopp swept Blickwede in two matches with scores of 6-2 and 6-2. The win streak for the 49ers continued when Narayanan defeated Fillippo Ercole in two matches, 6-1 and 6-2.
Abhimanyu Vannemreddy made his first appearance of the day, recording a win against Steveker, 6-3 and 6-3. Simon kept the momentum going clinching his first win when he defeated Cecere in two matches, 7-5 and 6-2.
Bottino helped the Royals avoid the sweep by recording the day's first win. Bottino defeated Iturbe in three matches 6-4, 6-7(5), 1-0(12-10).
Singles Update1-0 at home 💚1. Coy ⬆️ 7-5, 5-12. Mati ⬇️ 4-6, 3-43. Abhi ✅ 6-3, 6-34. Ivan ✅ 6-2, 6-25. Adi ✅ 6-1, 6-26.Brett ✅ 6-0, 6-2— Charlotte Men's Tennis (@CharlotteMTen) February 4, 2023
Charlotte won the event over Queens 6-1.
Next up
Charlotte will take two weeks off before traveling to Asheville, N.C., to take on the University of North Carolina at Asheville on Saturday, Feb. 18. First serve will be at 3 p.m. at The Asheville Racquet Club.