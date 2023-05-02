The senior men's tennis player, Abhimanyu Vannemreddy, from Bangalore, India, earned Team MVP in the spring of 2022-23 after battling an injury in the fall.
Vannemreddy will graduate from Charlotte in May and use his remaining two years of eligibility at Brigham Young University. Vannemreddy will study Business Analytics at Brigham Young University.
Playing tennis at a prestigious university such as Brigham Young is an outstanding achievement for anyone, but especially for Vannemreddy, who, at a point in time, was unsure if he would return to play college tennis.
Early tennis roots
Like many athletes, Vannemreddy's sports career started long before he got to college.
"I started when I was about six and a half years old, and I played tournaments around the world. I think when I was about 14 or 15, I thought I should pursue college tennis in the future," said Vannemreddy.
Not long after realizing that he should play collegiate tennis, at age 17, Vannemreddy played at Roland Garros in the junior French Open, a tournament in which you must qualify.
Beginning his collegiate career
When choosing where to attend college, Vannemreddy had some deciding factors, but there was one that was most important. He said that he wanted to be a part of a program that was "growing," so he did not choose an already "established" program because he did not believe it was the right fit for him.
Vannemreddy started his collegiate career at Winthrop University, a school with a population of over 6000, in 2019.
While at Winthrop, Vannemreddy posted a 9-3 overall singles record at the No. 1 position. He earned Big South Player of the Week and Freshman of the Week for the weeks of Jan. 22 and Jan. 29, 2020. Vannemreddy's freshman season was also the last tennis season for Winthrop University.
Once the tennis program at Winthrop was discontinued, Vannemreddy took a year off from tennis and was solely a student during that time.
Becoming a 49er
Vannemreddy went to Charlotte and began his career as a 49er in 2021.
"Not having played for a year, I knew I was going to face some challenges, which I did," said Vannemreddy.
In his debut season as a 49er, Vannemreddy went 6-4 in singles and 5-3 in doubles, adjusting following taking a year off. He split time at the No. 5 and No. 6 positions in the spring of that season, clinching match points against Coastal Carolina University, Liberty University and Rice University.
Due to injury, Vannemreddy only played in three matches for Charlotte during the 2022-23 season. However, his role during this current season has shifted.
Charlotte added five players, with three being first-years. The coaches have entrusted Vannemreddy to help lead this team through a season of adversity which says a lot about both Vannemreddy's character and his ability to lead as a senior.
"I hope I can maybe push some of my teammates to take up leadership roles in their own lives," said Vannemreddy.
When asked about his next two years at Brigham Young University, Vannemreddy said he is looking for another challenge.
"Moving to a completely different part of the country is also going to be a change," said Vannemreddy.
He is prepared to be pushed a lot athletically and academically, hoping to make a smooth transition into the Big 12 Conference.
"[I hope to be] remembered as someone who was a nice guy and always wanted to keep growing," said Vannemreddy
Currently, Vannemreddy has no plans to continue to play professionally after graduating from Brigham Young but also said, "never say never."