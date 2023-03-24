Charlotte men's tennis faced Presbyterian College on Friday, March 17, and opened Conference USA (C-USA) play against the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) on Sunday, March 19.
The 49ers defeated the Blue Hose 5-2 before falling to the Roadrunners on Sunday 4-0.
Against the Blue Hose
The 49ers won the match 5-2 after being forced to move indoors due to inclement weather.
Charlotte started strong after doubles duo Ivan Dreycopp and Aditya Narayanan defeated David Mamalat and Teo Cariov 6-2. Then sophomore Coy Simon and freshman Matias Iturbe won their doubles match 7-5 over Max Benson and Dusan Milanovic and secured the doubles point for Charlotte.
Iturbe won his singles match over Denim Yadav 6-1 and 6-3, adding to the 49ers' lead by one point. Then Dreycopp defeated Sebastian Dominguez 6-4 and 6-2.
Presbyterian scored their first point when Javier Matos defeated Narayanan 6-1, scoring 3-1.
Graduate student Jhonny Acosta had a comeback victory 1-6, 6-2, 6-4 over Mamalat setting the match score at 4-1.
To bring the score to 5-1, senior Abhimanyu Vannemreddy won his match 6-4, 4-6, 6-2. Presbyterian scored Friday's final point, bringing the score to 5-2.
Against the Roadrunners
The 49ers fell to No. 37 UTSA 4-0 after requiring five straight tiebreakers, marking the start of C-USA play for the 2023 season.
This is the first time that Charlotte's men's tennis has lost to UTSA, who is currently 14-4.
The Roadrunners took an early lead after a doubles win on court one, then Tomas Pinho and Sebastian Rodriguez got past the senior duo of Vannemreddy and Acosta. The third doubles match went into a tiebreaker when it was called to end, securing the doubles point for UTSA.
Three of the six singles matches played went unfinished. However, UTSA tripled their lead with two straight singles victories.
Next up
The 49ers will travel to New Jersey to play Princeton University on Saturday, March 25, at 10 a.m.