The Charlotte men's tennis team hosted Davidson College and Georgia Southern University on Saturday, March 11, for a doubleheader. The 49ers lost to Georgia Southern 4-2 before bouncing back to defeat Davidson 4-3.
Against the Eagles
Charlotte had a rough start in doubles competitions as Georgia Southern's Judson Blair and Pierre Mouesca defeated Ivan Dreycopp and Aditya Narayanan, 6-1.
The only doubles win for Charlotte came from Coy Simon and Matias Iturbe, besting Pol del Castillo and Aaron Williams 6-2.
The Eagles took the doubles point when Valentin Dun and Alexandros Roumpis defeated Brett Gloria and Abhimanyu Vannemreddy with a score of 6-4.
Simon started singles play, taking on Castillo. However, the game went unfinished 7-5, 2-6 and 2-4.
Mouesca defeated Iturbe in two sets, 6-1 and 6-2. Charlotte's Narayanan got the 49ers back into the contest by defeating Blair with scores of 6-3 and 7-5.
Dreycopp continued the streak, beating Dimitris Paliouras in two matches, 6-1 and 7-6(3). The streak ended when Roumpis beat Jhonny Acosta, 7-5 and 6-4.
The singles play ended with a win for Georgia Southern when Williams defeated Vannemreddy in three matches, 6-2, 3-6 and 6-4.
The Eagles held on, winning the contest 4-2.
Against the Wildcats
Later in the afternoon, doubles began against Davidson, with William Clark and Jerry Wang defeating Narayanan and Dreycopp 6-1.
Maxwell Kachkarov and Juan Camillo Perez Gongora defeated Simon and Iturbe 6-3, earning the Wildcats the doubles point.
Then, Vannemreddy and Gloria went up against Alejandro Solares and Nico Pinzon in an unfinished match with one score of 3-2.
Charlotte started singles off strong when Iturbe defeated Kachkarov in two sets, 6-1 and 6-2. Wang tied things up by beating Gloria 6-3 and 6-1.
Clark won his second round when he defeated Dreycopp, 6-4 and 6-4.
Charlotte regained their streak when Narayanan defeated Perez Gongora 6-4 and 7-5.
The 49ers ended the day on a high note as Vannemreddy sealed the match win defeating Solares in three sets, 7-5, 4-6 and 6-1.
Next up
The 49ers will return to Halton-Wagner Tennis Complex on March 17 to host Presbyterian College. The first serve is set for 2 p.m.