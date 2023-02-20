The Charlotte men's tennis team traveled to Asheville, N.C., for their matchup against the University of North Carolina at Asheville (UNCA) on Saturday, Feb. 18.
The 49ers defeated the Bulldogs 6-1, securing its second consecutive win. Charlotte improved to 4-4 overall, while UNCA fell to 4-3.
Earned one in the mountains‼️😤Massive, massive pair away from home next weekend.Just another step on the journey. 💚#GoldStandard⛏️ pic.twitter.com/IHFVs4pjMF— Charlotte Men's Tennis (@CharlotteMTen) February 19, 2023
The win improves Charlotte's all-time record over UNCA on the road to 9-0. The 49ers have a 13-1 record against the Bulldogs, dating back to 1975. The last matchup against Asheville was during the COVID-19-impacted season when the 49ers took down the bulldogs 4-3.
Charlotte won only eight doubles points during the 2022 dual season and, through eight matches in 2023, has won three of its last five.
Doubles competitors Ivan Dreycopp and Matias Iturbe lead the team with a 4-5 record, and Coy Simon has an overall singles record of 15-9.
How it happened
Jon Brann Reid and Harry Thursfield started doubles play off strong for UNCA with a 6-1 defeat of Abhimanyu Vannemreddy and Iturbe.
The lead for Asheville was short-lived as Simon and Dreycopp defeated Bruno Serra and Chester Wickwire 6-0 to even things up.
Charlotte secured the doubles point as Aditya Narayanan and Brett Gloria beat Tarek Erlewein and Freddy Murray, 6-3.
Charlotte led 1-0 after the doubles competition.
Dreycopp continued Charlotte's streak to start singles play, beating Erlewein in two matches, 6-2 and 6-3.
Narayanan defeated Serra in three sets, 3-6, 6-4 and 6-1. Murray won UNCA its first matchup when he defeated Gloria with scores of 5-7, 6-1 and 6-4.
Simon beat Brann Reid in a close matchup with scores of 3-6, 6-3 and 6-1. Iturbe had his first win of the day when he defeated Thursfield, 6-4, 3-6 and 6-3.
Vannemreddy ended the day with a win for the 49ers, defeating Wickwire 6-1, 6-7(4) and 7-6(4).
Charlotte secured its second win in a row with a 6-1 defeat of UNCA.
Up next
Charlotte will have a few days off before traveling to Norfolk, Va., to play against Old Dominion University on Feb. 23 at 1 p.m. Viewers can follow along at ODUSports.com.