Charlotte has accepted an invite from the American Athletic Conference, according to a release from the school and AAC.
"UNC Charlotte has accepted an invitation to join the American Athletic Conference (The American). League officials will determine the date when Charlotte will depart Conference USA (C-USA) and begin competition in The American," a release said.
The news comes after reports surfaced that Charlotte would switch from Conference USA to the AAC. With the news official, the 49ers are ending a run in the C-USA that started in 2013. This was the 49ers' second time in the C-USA.
A bold future ahead ⛏https://t.co/IrAVKljZe5— Charlotte 49ers (@Charlotte49ers) October 21, 2021
Charlotte will join North Texas, UTSA, FAU, UAB and Rice as new conference members.
"This is a moment of celebration for Niner Nation and the culmination of years of hard, strategic work to position us for championship-level success," said athletic Mike Hill in the school's statement. "As Charlotte's hometown team, our membership in The American provides us with an incredible platform to grow our program as well as share the remarkable story of our extraordinary institution and city."
In the American's official release, the conference made things official as well.
We've announced the addition of @UAB_Athletics, @Charlotte49ers, @FAUAthletics, @MeanGreenSports, @RiceAthletics and @UTSAAthletics. Full story 🔗 - https://t.co/3Lyj6Mz0PT#AmericanPow6r pic.twitter.com/AYiQVgjksB— The American (@American_Conf) October 21, 2021
"I am extremely pleased to welcome these six outstanding universities to the American Athletic Conference," said AAC Commissioner Mike Aresco. "This is a strategic expansion that accomplishes a number of goals as we take the conference into its second decade. We are adding excellent institutions that are in major cities and have invested in competing at the highest level.
Charlotte will host FAU in a marquee football game tonight at 7:30 p.m.
Note: This story will be updated as more information is available
