The Charlotte softball team beat Coastal Carolina on Wednesday, April 27, at Sue M. Daughtridge Stadium, 5-4. After dropping a series to Georgia Tech, the 49ers got back into the win column.
The 49ers boast a 27-20 overall record with a 7-11 in Conference USA (C-USA) play. The Chanticleers are now 18-24 overall.
How it happened:
After a quiet first inning, Coastal Carolina got on the scoreboard first in the second with a Maddy Jennings solo home run to put the Chanticleers up 1-0.
Charlotte quickly answered, scoring two runs in the bottom of the second to take their first lead of the contest. Graduate student Kourtney Gremillion scored off a wild pitch, then a Lexi Wagner double put the 49ers up 2-1. Charlotte continued scoring in the third with a Cori Henderson double that scored Ella Chancey.
The Chanticleers looked to take back the lead and did with runs in the fourth and fifth innings. In the fourth, Jennings hit another homerun narrowing the 49ers' lead to one run. A single by Shae Schreckengost in the fifth scored both Keirstin Roose and Kennedy Ellis.
The 49ers, trailing in the bottom of the sixth, looked to regain the lead. Bailey Vannoy connected on an RBI double, scoring Wagner and Mekayla Frazier to put the team ahead 5-4.
The Chanticleers fought back with a single in the top of the seventh, but the 49ers shut things down by forcing a line out. Coastal Carolina could not score, and the 49ers held onto the win.
Key Players:
Vannoy played outstanding in the contest and pushed the 49ers past the Chanticleers. She recorded two hits and two RBIs in the contest to continue her historic season.
Stacy Payton also helped fuel the 49ers' success connecting for two hits and coming across the plate for a run. The two combined for four of Charlotte's eight hits.
Gremillion got back on track for the 49ers in the contest. She had a hit and scored a run in the winning effort.
Jennings was crucial for Coastal Carolina in the game. She had a good showing hitting two solo home runs to keep the Chanticleers in the game down the stretch.
Next Up:
Charlotte will be back in action 49ers from Friday, April 29, to Sunday, May 1. The 49ers will travel to Miami, Fla., to take on the Florida International Panthers inside Felsberg Field at the FIU softball stadium. The team is looking to pick up a much-needed C-USA series win.
