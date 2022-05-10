The Charlotte baseball team swept Rice in a weekend series from Friday, May 6 through Sunday, May 8 at Robert & Mariam Hayes Stadium. The 49ers now sit at 31-17 overall, and their three Conference USA (C-USA) wins this weekend are tied for fifth in the C-USA.
The 49ers had an outstanding weekend against the Owls, outscoring 36-13 in three games.
Game one:
Charlotte came out hot, taking a three-run lead in the first inning alone. Cam Fisher hit a three-run homer, the fifteenth of his freshman season.
The 49ers scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth, coming from the second homer of the day. This one came from Jake Cunningham, who scored Will Butcher.
The fifth inning was huge for the 49ers putting up seven runs. Charlotte recorded their third and fourth homers in the fifth inning. These came from Kaden Hopson, a three-run homer, and David McCabe, who hit a two-run home run putting Charlotte up 12-0.
Charlotte put up one more run off a Cunningham RBI single in the next inning. Rice remained scoreless for the rest of the game to give the 49ers a dominating 13-0 victory.
Hale Sims led the charge in the shutout, only allowing four hits in his seven innings pitched while throwing eight strikeouts, tying his record for strikeouts in a game.
Game two:
This was Charlotte's highest-scoring game of the series, but it was highly contested, unlike the other two games. Charlotte saw eight pitchers take the mound in the game, one of which was Colby Bruce. Bruce made pitching appearance number 104 in the game against Rice setting the Charlotte career appearance record.
Charlotte's pitching staff allowed 13 runs on 17 hits, five walks and 13 errors. On the offensive end, the 49ers dominated as four batters recorded multiple hits.
Nate Furman led the charge with four hits in the game. The 49ers combined for 14 runs, 12 RBIs and 15 hits. Fisher and Josh Madole led in RBIs with three each, while Jack Dragum and Hopson had two.
Hopson and Fisher had Charlotte's two homers in the game. This was Fisher's sixth homer in the last five games and Hopson's second straight game with a homer.
The 49ers had a 14-10 lead heading into the ninth, allowing Rice to cut the deficit to one. The Owls had three runs in the frame before the game ended with a double play. Charlotte secured the series win with a close 14-13 victory.
Game three:
Following the nailbiter of a game on Saturday, the 49ers came out on Sunday looking to secure the sweep. This was Charlotte's fifth shutout of the year, the most since 2011, when they had eight. This win also marked Charlotte's third straight C-USA series sweep, which has helped them climb the C-USA standings.
Charlotte didn't record any home runs in the contest, but they made up for it with nine RBIs on ten hits. In the first inning, the 49ers had two runs coming off of a two-run RBI single from Butcher. He would later get another RBI in the fourth to give him three on the day, which tied for the most among the 49ers.
The other player with three RBIs was Madole, who had an RBI single in the second and a two-run RBI single in the fourth. Dragum led the 49ers with three hits in the game.
Madole batted in McCabe, his third of the day, giving the 49ers their ninth run of the contest. Charlotte held onto the sweep with the 9-0 win.
What's next:
Charlotte will be back in action from Friday, May 13 to Sunday, May 15, as they hit the road to take on Florida Atlantic in Boca Raton, Fla. Charlotte faced Florida Atlantic five times in 2021, with the 49ers winning four times. The series will get underway on Friday, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. The game will be available for streaming on CUSA.tv radio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.