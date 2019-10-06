Charlotte went into halftime tied at one goal a piece but pulled away in the second half with two goals to secure a 3-1 win over the FAU Owls. The 49ers improve to 8-0-2 and 3-0 in conference play with this win.
Axel Sigurdarson netted the first goal of the night in the 20th minute with an assist from Teddy Chaouche. Sigurdarson has now scored a goal in the last three games for the Niners. The lead would not last long as FAU would score a goal in the 35th minute from Arturo Ernand. Neither team attempted a shot for the rest of the first half and the match would go into halftime tied at one all.
The 49ers started the second half aggressive as the team maintained possession well and attempted three corner kicks within the first few minutes of the second half. Charlotte retook the lead in the 57th minute when Kameron Lacey dribbled around defenders and drilled a shot past the goalie. Charlotte stayed aggressive and extend the lead when Maclean Holbrook scored the third goal of the night for the Niners. Both Lacey and Holbrook scored their second goal of the season on Saturday. Charlotte finished off the game by playing solid defense to close out a 3-1 victory on the road.
Charlotte outshot FAU 10-7 and had a 7-3 advantage in shots on target.
Charlotte looks to continue their winning ways when the Niners host Marshall on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.