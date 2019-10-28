The No. 17 Charlotte 49ers (9-2-4, 4-0-3 C-USA) downed the Old Dominion Monarchs (3-9-1, 1-4-1 C-USA) 1-0 to finish the Conference USA regular-season undefeated.
In the 11th minute, Kameron Lacey passed the ball from the right side of the box to Joe Brito at the top of the box. Brito passed to Chance Pellerin who was running down the left side of the box. Pellerin kicked the ball into the left corner of the goal which was his first goal of his career to give the 49ers a 1-0 lead that they held onto for the rest of the game.
Charlotte outshot Old Dominion 9-2 in the first half. The 49ers finished the game with a 14-8 shot advantage. The 49ers defense held the Monarchs to just three shots on goal while registering their seventh shutout of the season.
“I’m really proud of the guys. We’re in one of the top conferences in the country and we’ve gone through it undefeated," said Charlotte Head Coach Kevin Langan. "Tonight was a really tough, hard-fought game. We've always had good battles with ODU over the years. They are a big rival of ours. We face lots of different styles in our league, lots of different teams. Some teams are more international, some teams more U.S.-based, so it’s a great conference that asks lots of questions of you. You can’t take a game off because at any time, anyone in the conference can turn you over. I am very proud of our guys to go undefeated in Conference USA.”
Charlotte finishes the regular-season at Transamerica Field on Senior Night against North Florida on Saturday, Nov. 2 at 8 p.m.
