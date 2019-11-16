The Charlotte 49ers of Conference USA continued their winning streak on Friday, Nov. 15 when they defeated the Wake Forest Demon Deacons of the ACC 77-65.
The first points of the game were scored by Deacon Ona Udoh, but a three pointer by Mariah Linney gave the lead right back to Charlotte. With Charlotte leading 6-5, Wake Forest went on an 11-0 run to take a 16-6 lead with five minutes left in the quarter. After this, Charlotte would score eight unanswered points to cut the Deacons lead down to two. At the end of the first, Wake Forest led the score only by three. The Niners started the second quarter with two straight jumpers by Jazmin Harris to give the 49ers a 23-22 lead. After this, the lead went back and forth with Wake continuing to keep close, but at the end of the half, it was Charlotte who had a 40-34 lead.
At the beginning of the third quarter, Wake Forest started to creep back into the game. With Charlotte leading 42-34, Wake scored five straight points to make it a three-point game with 7:21 left in the third. The Niners answered back with four points coming from Maddie Moore. Charlotte continued to keep a steady lead with 11 heading into the fourth. At the beginning of the fourth, Charlotte scored seven straight points to take a 63-45 lead with 8:44 left in the game. The Deacons tried to come back, cutting the lead down to 10 with 3:23 left in the game, but Charlotte continued to attack the net to prevent a Wake Forest comeback and sealed the game with free throws coming from Christian Hithe with eight seconds left in the game.
Three Charlotte players scored in double figures with redshirt senior Jade Phillips notching her second double-double of the season, scoring 21 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. Deacon Ivana Raca led the game in scoring with 23 points. Charlotte’s bench was a major factor in the win with bench players scoring 17 compared to Wake Forest’s bench scoring just six.
Charlotte will try to keep their three-game winning streak alive this Sunday, Nov. 17 when they take on the East Carolina Pirates in Greenville, NC. Tipoff is at 5 p.m.
