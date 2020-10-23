The Charlotte 49ers return home to play for the first time in almost a year. The 49ers are coming off a win against Conference USA opponent North Texas, and didn’t play last week after Florida International postponed their game with Charlotte after an uptick of COVID-19 cases on their end. Head Coach Will Healy and staff look to keep the team focused as they ride a wave of momentum this week against a fellow C-USA team, UTEP.
“We have our fingers crossed every week. We just hope that we will get to play,” said Healy. “The goal still remains how good can this football team be at the end of the season.”
Charlotte players to watch for
The run game for Charlotte was impeccable against North Texas. Aaron McAllister rushed for 140 yards on 12 carries and also had 74 yards receiving. The Niners will have to get the duo of McAllister and Tre Harbison going on Saturday as they are keys to offensive production.
“I didn’t start and still had a good game. I'm just doing what I’m supposed to do,” said McAllister. “It was great but the season is not over yet so I will keep going these next weeks.”
Starting quarterback Chris Reynolds played extremely well and led the offense down the field many times against the Mean Green. Reynolds threw for 290 yards, two touchdown passes and also caught a pass that led to a receiving touchdown. Reynolds caught the pass from backup quarterback Dom Shoffner, who scored his first touchdown as a 49er.
“One day at a time and one play at a time is how we will keep the momentum going,” said Reynolds.
The Niners defense continues to get star performances from Tyler Murray who had 11 tackles against North Texas. Murray will also play his first game in Charlotte this weekend as he transferred from Troy University last year.
Reynolds torched the Miners defense last year with 445 yards of total offense. Micaleous Elder has proven himself to be a spark plug for the offense as he led the Niners in receiving against North Texas with five catches for 85 yards.
“I am excited that I will get the opportunity to play my first game in Charlotte this weekend,” said Murray. “We have to control what we can control.”
UTEP players to watch for
UTEP is coming off a close loss against Louisiana Tech by a score of 21-17. The Miners quarterback play has been a bright spot for the team this year. Gavin Hardison threw for 206 yards and a touchdown against LA Tech. Hardison is over 1,000 yards passing for the season so far.
“We have to rush the passer well and put that pressure on that big play offense,” said Healy.
The running game for the Miners has been explosive on the field. Deion Hankins has rushed for 300 yards and five touchdowns so far this season. The Miners will also look to Joshua Fields as he has rushed for 185 yards and a touchdown this season.
“We have to stop the run knowing that both running backs can break free for big plays,” said Murray.
Hardison will be throwing to sophomore wide receiver Jacob Cowing, who had 63 yards on seven catches against LA Tech. Also in the mix for the Miners is Justin Garrett, who had three catches for 51 yards against the Bulldogs.
On defense, the Miners are stacked with talent. Defensive tackle, Keenan Stewart, led the team in tackles with 12 total against the Bulldogs. The Miners also got good production from linebacker Stephen Forester, who had 10 total tackles against LA Tech.
“They rush the passer well by causing pressure and the d-line is hard to block,” said Healy. “We play a top 15 defense nationally and we are ready to get out there.”
Keys to a Charlotte win
Charlotte will have to score early and often as well as keeping the pedal to the metal against this high-powered Miners defense that has improved drastically since the last time these two teams met.
Charlotte will also have to control the clock during the game. They did this well against North Texas and it resulted in the first win of the season.
Charlotte will listen to what Head Coach Will Healy has been preaching to them and that is to stay positive no matter what. With multiple games being cancelled, Healy has kept the same motto: we have to smile and stay positive. Positivity will be key for the Niners this weekend.
“My deal is always to be positive and to surround myself with people that are positive,” said Healy.
