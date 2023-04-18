As the 2022-2023 Charlotte women's tennis season comes to a close, the 49ers find themselves with a Conference USA (C-USA) leading 20-5 overall record after starting their season with a questionable 3-3 record.
Charlotte Head Coach Anthony Davison has now led the 49ers to at least 19 wins in all four of his full seasons. However, Davison claims this is simply a byproduct of what's more important: the process.
"It's great to get those wins. It's fantastic, and it shows where the hard work that we've been putting in is," said Davison. "But honestly, it's been more about the process than those wins. It's more about what we bring to the table every day. I think if we fight for every point and the team is who they've been all year, I think the results will take care of themselves."
A big part of that team identity has been married to the history books, as both Kaavya Sawhney and Margaux Maquet climbed into the top 10 in wins for the program, and the doubles duo of Ruxi Schech and Sawhney are tied for the most wins for a doubles partnership in program history and the historic win against the No. 41 Penn State University Nittany Lions, the highest ranked win ever for the 49ers.
Maquet's doubles partner and C-USA Women's Tennis Athlete of the Week Lucia Quiterio talked about the record-setting atmosphere that comes with the Charlotte women's tennis team.
"I think the thing that sticks out the most to me is that this program is pretty much breaking all the records," said Quiterio. "I feel like here, everyone on this team is so special because literally every time we win a match, we might be breaking a new record."
Quiterio is not exempt from this praise, as she and Maquet's double's partnership has been ranked as high as No. 19 this season, going 23-11 in their doubles matches.
"Our games match pretty well on the court, which helps. She's really good at getting involved at the net and being reliable on the back of the court, so I think she just matches with my game," said Maquet. "We've just had a good connection since the beginning, and I think it's working well, and that's why we got those wins."
This respect and understanding of each other's play styles have helped them secure doubles points in matches all throughout the season, including against Power 5 opponent Penn State. Davison talked about what that win meant to the 49ers.
"It's great to win that [Penn State] match. I genuinely thought we were the better team, and I think that's because of how hard we [Charlotte] trained. We looked like a very tough, disciplined and resilient team out there," said Davison. "It's great to beat teams with a rich history and tradition because we're a team that doesn't necessarily have that. It's nice that we're forming our own history at the moment and creating a legacy for ourselves."
"I think the team has been working really hard for these opportunities," said Maquet. "We've been trying to compete as hard as we could. Sometimes it went our way, sometimes not. But I think we got better from it, and that's also why we got a couple of wins over Big Power Five schools."
After completing such a prolific season, the 49ers have their eyes set on another big opportunity: the C-USA tournament starting on Thursday, April 20.
"For the seating for the tournament, we will most likely go in as number two or potentially even one. So, I think we're definitely one of the top three teams in the conference," said Davison. "I expect the team to fight for every match and give that 100%. If that happens, it's going to be really exciting, and we've absolutely got a shot of winning it."