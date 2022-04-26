This past weekend, the Charlotte baseball team jumped the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) in the Conference USA (C-USA) standings. They swept the Blazers in a three-game series at Robert & Mariam Hayes Stadium. This was an important rebound for Charlotte as, before this matchup, the 49ers dropped their past three conference series.
Game one:
The 49ers are 12-3 when being the first team to score this season. Fortunately for Charlotte, Cam Fisher hit a sacrifice fly into the right field, scoring Nate Furman to give the 49ers a 1-0 lead after the first. UAB kept the scoring going in the top of the second inning with a Caleb Floydtwo-run homer into deep right.
The Blazers added to their lead with a solo home run in the fourth inning to gain a 3-1 advantage. Charlotte got UAB into their bullpen, which drastically changed the tide of the game in the 6th inning.
Charlotte's Josh Madole hit a single up the middle and stole a second before Fisher was walked. Austin Knight was up next to bat and hit a chopper to UAB shortstop Matthew Golda but reached on a fielder's choice to load the bases for the 49ers. The Blazers then made a costly pitching change as Will Butcher hit a grand slam next at-bat to put the 49ers on top 5-3.
After a great stretch from pitcher Spencer Giesting who recorded a pair of strikeouts, Charlotte was able to add an insurance run off a Jake Cunningham RBI, bringing the 49er lead to 6-3. Charlotte could get the last six outs and close out the Blazers to win the opening game.
Game two:
Charlotte played one of their best defensive games of the season, only allowing one run the entire game, primarily due to the performance of pitcher AJ Wilson. The Blazers scored their only run in the second when a single just barely made it past Knight. However, the 49ers weren't fazed by the Blazer's fast start, as Knight and Butcher both crushed back-to-back home runs to retake the lead 2-1.
The end of the ball game was all about Jack Dragum. The sophomore found a hole in the left side, bringing two runs home for the 49ers in the sixth, before hitting a three-run homer in the eighth for his fifth home run of the season.
Charlotte cruised to an 8-1 victory and clinched the series on Saturday night.
Game three:
The 49ers went into Sunday's game with one thing in mind, sweep.
Charlotte was attempting to win all three games in a series for only the second time this season, and they did just that. The series finale was a defensive struggle for the entire matchup.
Collin Kramer had an outstanding performance and saved the 49ers from a deficit early in the fourth with the bases loaded, throwing two strikeouts and a groundout. He allowed a single in the second, then went on an incredible run retiring ten straight batters.
No runs were recorded until the bottom of the eighth when Madole singled to center and moved to third at the next bat David McCabe crushed one but barely missed a home run.
With this tremendous opportunity to take a substantial lead in the eighth, Jake Cunnigham stepped up to the plate and hit a three-run homer to put the 49ers up 3-0. UAB fought hard in the ninth, loading the bases and scoring with a walk and a fielder's choice to cut the lead to 3-2.
Within one, Charlotte brought in AJ Wilson to close out the last runner and did just that. The 49ers escaped a close one to win 3-2 and complete the sweep of the Blazers.
Up next:
Charlotte now sits at No. 7 in the conference and 23-16 overall. A significant stretch of games for the team begins on Tuesday, April 26, at Robert & Mariam Hayes Stadium as UNC Asheville comes to town to face off against the 49ers, followed by North Carolina A&T on Wednesday.
After the pair of these midweek matches, Charlotte will hit the road and travel to Huntington, West Virginia, for a conference series versus Marshall. All of the matchups will be available to stream on CUSA.TV.
