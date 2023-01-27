With the 2023 softball season less than two weeks away, beginning on Feb. 9, some players are already gaining nationwide recognition. One such player is Bailey Vannoy.
On Jan. 10, D1 Softball announced their "Top 100 Preseason Player" list, where Vannoy had placed No. 39 overall. In addition, she had ranked third as a Catcher on the Xtra Inning's "Elite 100's Position Rankings" list. Both of these feats come following her record-breaking 2022 season.
Within the 2022 season, she racked up 60 runs, 74 hits, 58 run-bat-ins and 24 home runs. She also finished with the second-highest slugging percentage (.845) in the school’s history, only falling short of the record she set in 2020 (1.093). Vannoy also successfully completed multi-hit games, home runs and RBI games, in addition to earning three triples and twelve doubles on the season.
These records made her the first 49er on the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) second-team All-American list. Other accomplishments include being C-USA’s Player of the Year, the NFCA’s first-team All-Region two years in a row and C-USA’s First Team All-American for the third year in a row.
The 2023 season will be one to watch, especially with all these accolades for Vannoy. Charlotte’s first game is at home on Feb. 9 against South Carolina.