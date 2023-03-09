Charlotte softball fell to the No. 15 Duke University Blue Devils 5-4 on Wednesday, March 8, at Sue M. Daughtridge Stadium in extra innings.
Despite the 49ers' three-home run comeback in the seventh inning, the team dropped the final stretch in the ninth. Charlotte fell to 10-9 on the season, while the Blue Devils rose to 18-4.
"Obviously, I'm a little disappointed," said Head Coach Ashley Chastain. "It's kind of a gut punch for us, especially with making that comeback. We fought, but we fought a little too late."
How it happened
The Blue Devils opened the first inning with a two-run home run from sophomore infielder Ana Gold.
The 49ers responded with loaded bases and zero outs before Duke dealt three consecutive strikeouts. Charlotte left the inning scoreless.
In the bottom of the second, Charlotte put themselves on the board as freshman infielder Savanna Nguyen hit a solo home run.
B2| @savanna_nguyen7 deposits the pitch over the wall and Niners are on the board!!!CLT 1DU 2
The 49ers loaded the bases with two outs but failed to add another run.
Following the next three innings, pitcher Georgeanna Barefoot kept the Blue Devils quiet with no further runs.
At the top of the sixth inning, a lead-off double led to a two-run home run by the Blue Devils catcher Kairi Rodriguez and put Duke up 4-1. Charlotte pitcher Sam Gress took over for Barefoot, keeping the Blue Devils away from home plate.
The 49ers switched gears coming into the bottom of the seventh and, with the game on the line, secured three home runs to tie the game. After two walks and a hit up the middle, freshman infielder London Dirks became the second 49er to reach home plate.
Following two hit-by-pitches, catcher Bailey Vannoy and infielder Emma Tisdale scored to end the inning 4-4.
B7| WE'RE TIED HERE IN THE SUE!!!!!@ellachancey16 is hit by a pitch and we're tied here, still with one out and the bases loadedCLT 4DU 4
Both teams struggled to secure the game in the eighth, forcing a ninth inning.
The Blue Devils attained a single and a double with two outs, taking the lead 5-4. The first two hitters for the 49ers struck out, but infielder Kassidy Krupit was walked, putting two players on base.
Pitcher Amelia Wiercioch stepped up to the plate to pinch-hit but failed to earn a hit, concluding the game with a final score of 5-4 Duke.
Takeaways
Nguyen's home run marked a memorable night as it was her first homer in her career.
"It was crazy," said Nguyen. "I was seeing the ball pretty good since the first inning."
All smiles for your first home run of your career!!! 😃
Despite the loss, Krupit led the team with two hits.
"I feel like we showed our fight, and this will make us better in the end," said Krupit. "We learned a lot of lessons throughout the game that we will definitely utilize in the future."
The 49ers struggled to capitalize on strong scoring opportunities throughout the game, failing to score on two bases-loaded scenarios.
"I think we left a lot of people on base early in the game and had some opportunities that could've won the game earlier, and we just couldn't come through," said Chastain. "We need to score runs when we have the opportunity to. I challenged our pitching staff after the game was over that we need to get out of the first inning without giving up runs."
Next up
Charlotte remains home to begin conference play against the Florida International University Panthers in a three-game weekend series at Sue M. Daughtridge Stadium. The first pitch is set for Friday, March 10, at 6 p.m. The series will be available to stream on ESPN+.