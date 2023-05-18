The Charlotte softball team was eliminated from the Conference-USA (C-USA) tournament on May 12, resulting from two straight losses after winning in the semifinals.
The 49ers beat the Florida Atlantic University Owls 4-3 before losing 4-3 against the University of North Texas Eagles and 6-5 against the Middle Tennessee State University Blue Raiders.
Game one
Previously this year, the 49ers matched up against the Owls in which Charlotte won two out of three games.
Sam Gress led the 49ers, helping her achieve 21 pitching wins this season. Gress struck out six batters while giving up six hits and three runs.
Charlotte got on the board in the first inning from a sacrifice fly by Lexi Winters. The 49ers then increased their lead in the third with home runs by Cori Hoffler and Bailey Vannoy, moving up 3-0. Hoffer hit her second homer in the fifth to give Charlotte a 4-0 lead.
The Owls attempted to mount a comeback in the sixth inning. Jesiana Mora sent a home run while Maya Amm tripled and Carysaa Orland singled. The Owls cut the 49ers' lead to 4-3; however, Gress was able to retire three straight batters in the seventh to secure the 49ers' win.
Game two
The 49ers competed against the Eagles earlier this season, in which Charlotte lost two games out of three.
Charlotte took an early lead in the second inning when MaKalah Mitchell hit a sacrifice groundout that brought Ella Chancey home. In the third, Vannoy reached first on a fielder's choice, scoring Hoffler to give the 49ers a 2-0 lead.
The Eagles answered in the fourth as Kalei Christensen homered to narrow the lead to 2-1. They continued to take the advantage into the fifth as a double from Lexi Cobb and a single from Christensen gave North Texas the lead 3-2.
Charlotte tied the game in the fifth when Vannoy stole second, and Ashleigh Washington ran home on the throw to Vannoy.
The Owls found an offensive spark in the seventh when Cierra Simon tripled and concluded the Owl's victory 4-3.
Game three
With double elimination in play for the semifinals, Charlotte needed to defeat the Blue Raiders to move onto the finals.
The first inning was an offensive clinic, as both teams scored four runs. Amaya Harris singled, followed by doubles from Shelby Sargent and Ansley Blevins to help out the Blue Raiders. Chancey walked to score a run, Mitchell scored off a wild pitch, and Winters hit a single to tie the game at four a piece.
The Blue Raiders got back to work in the second and scored another run from an Anyce Harvey single to take a 5-4 lead.
Charlotte was held scoreless for the following three innings until Kassidy Krupit hit a solo home run in the fifth to tie back the game.
The Blue Raiders once again had an answer in the sixth as a wild pitch let Savannah Behabetz take the run to give the Blue Raiders a 6-5 lead. The Blue Raiders kept the 49ers scoreless for the following two innings, which concluded the C-USA tournament for Charlotte.
Takeaways
All three tournament games were tightly contested matchups, but Charlotte struggled to find offensive momentum in the late innings to help catch back up.
Charlotte was severely outhit in the semifinals; the 49ers had only six hits compared to their opponent's 19 hits. For Charlotte to succeed in the NCAA tournament, they must step up at the plate and mound.
Next up
Charlotte looks to take on Campbell University in the NCAA Tournament in Durham on Friday, May 19, after winning an at-large bid. The regional rounds are played in a double elimination style with the other two teams, including Duke University and George Mason University. The 49ers' first game will commence at 2:30 p.m. and will be streamed live on ESPN +.