The Charlotte softball team defeated the Campbell University Camels 7-2 for the first NCAA tournament win in program history.
The 49ers avenged their 6-1 regular season loss against the Camels on Feb. 10, improving their overall record to 34-21 this season.
“I’m really proud of how we played game one,” said Head Coach Ashley Chastain. “It was exactly everything we talked about in preparation for the game. I thought they played really loose and with a lot of confidence, just went out and played together like they have all year. Sam Gress gave us a great win in the circle. Behind her, I thought we played great defense. I think about a couple of plays that Savanna Nguyen made at shortstop. That really gave us a lot of momentum and a lot of confidence, and then offensively, to get past their starters so quickly in the game, I thought that was a really big deal.”
How it happened
Gress began the game pitching for the 49ers, striking out the first batter and sending the last two home from the infielders. At the bottom of the first inning, the 49ers loaded up the bases.
Outfielder MaKalah Mitchell drew a walk to bring in the first run of the game for Charlotte. Infielder Ella Chancey drove in two more runs, closing out the first inning 3-0.
The 49ers and the Camels kept each other scoreless for the next two innings.
At the top of the fourth, a ground ball to second base followed by a ball down the right field line let the Camels narrow the lead 3-2.
The 49ers answered with two runs of their own in the bottom of the fourth when infielder Ashleigh Washington singled to left field and advanced to second on a throwing error.
Cori Hoffler and Lexi Winters helped Charlotte advance their lead 5-2.
Charlotte continued to add on runs at the bottom of the sixth, with Nguyen scoring off a hit by Madelyn Wright. Emma Tisdale concluded the sixth inning by securing another run.
Freshman pitcher Lena Elkins relieved Gress in the seventh inning, retiring the final three batters and taking the game win 7-2.
Gress added to her strong season by tossing six innings and only allowing two runs and six hits, bringing her record to 22-12 on the season.
Takeaways
The 49ers did not walk a single batter and, as a team, only struck out twice in the game against Campbell.
Charlotte will have to continue carrying this offensive and defensive momentum to make it out of the Durham Regional. The offense should continue consistently putting the ball in play and let the pitching not give away free bases.
Next up
Charlotte softball advances to take on the Duke University Blue Devils on Saturday, May 20, at 1 p.m. The game will be streamed live on ESPN+.