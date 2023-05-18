The Charlotte softball team defeated the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) Blazers 2-1 in their last series played at the Sue M. Daughtridge Stadium from Friday, May 5 through Sunday, May 7.
The 49ers clinched the Conference-USA (C-USA) regular season championship concluding their 11-3 victory on Sunday. This marks the first time the 49ers won the regular season title in C-USA since 2006 when Charlotte won the Atlantic 10 conference.
Charlotte finished the season with a 32-19 overall record and a 16-7 C-USA record. The Blazers finished the season with an overall record of 29-23 and a 16-8 C-USA record.
Head Coach Ashley Chastain said she is grateful for the team coming together and making history.
"Since we got here in 2019, this is what we have been working for and something we have talked a lot about with every team we've had," Chastain said. "This championship is a collective effort over the last couple of teams we have had and how much they have meant to the growth of this program. I am proud of everyone that has said yes to being a Niner and everything they have done to put this program in this position."
Game one
Charlotte's pitcher Sam Gress began the series with a shutout against the Blazers, giving up only one hit. After giving up a leadoff single in the first inning, Gress retired the next 21 batters to lead Charlotte to a victory.
Charlotte got on the board in the third from a home run by outfielder Lexi Wagner. Kassidy Krupit followed with another in the fourth to give the 49ers a 2-0 lead.
Charlotte's last two runs came in the sixth when infielder Kiyah Garrett hit a two-run shot. The 49ers closed the first game 4-0.
Game two
The Blazers began game two with a pitching duel, this time in their favor. Caitlin Russell pitched a shutout against the 49ers, giving up only five hits.
UAB got on the board in the first inning when Sierra Frazier's flyout scored the game's first run. Despite having five hits, Charlotte did not manage to hit more than a single.
The Blazers struck again in the seventh from a Frazier single, closing the game 2-0 and tying the series.
Game three
The last game of the series got off to a quick start. A single followed by a double got the Blazers on the board in the first, 2-0. The 49ers answered in the bottom of the first, with Bailey Vannoy sacrificing a ground out to narrow the UAB lead to 2-1.
The 49ers opened the game in the second, scoring four runs from two home runs contributed by Wagner and Ashleigh Washington. Charlotte took the lead 5-2.
The 49ers added to their advantage in the fourth as Krupit hit a three-run home run to advance the lead to 8-2.
The Blazers saw their last action in the fifth inning with a home run by Frazier, going up 8-3.
Charlotte got back to work in the fifth inning from a solo home run by Ella Chancey and a walk by Krupit, taking a 10-3 lead. Wagner followed with a single to score another run in the sixth. Charlotte was able to close it out 11-3 to win the series and the conference title.
Takeaways
Gress paved the way for the 49ers, pitching all seven innings in the first two matchups. She was able to hold the Blazers to only two runs in total.
Wagner and Krupit led the way for Charlotte at the plate. Krupit had five runs batted in (RBIs), and Wagner had four. The pair of seniors also combined for nine hits in total throughout the series.
The 49ers had five total home runs in the series. Showcasing Charlotte's power-hitting gave them the boost to become the conference champions.