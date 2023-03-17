The Charlotte softball team fell in the bottom of the fifth inning 9-1 to the No. 4 Clemson University Tigers at Clemson, S.C., on Wednesday, March 15.
Despite ending the fourth inning being down by one (2-1), the Tigers used the fifth inning to score seven runs and closed the game early.
“I thought that Lena Elkins, first and foremost, did a great job and gave us a chance to win,” said Head Coach Ashley Chastain. “I’m proud of the work that we did. Clemson is a great team, and I thought we had a chance to win until we went to the bullpen.”
Charlotte now holds a 13-11 overall record as the Tigers move to 26-1 on the season.
How it happened
Closing out the first inning, the Tigers scored first with one run off of two hits.
The 49ers answered back at the top of the second after an error occurred from the Tigers. Outfielder Anna Devereaux singled to the right field, allowing Cori Hoffler to score.
Entering the third inning, both teams were tied at one.
The Tigers earned an RBI double in the bottom of the third, giving them a 2-1 lead going into the fourth inning.
With a scoreless fourth inning, the Tigers hit a two-run home run to increase the lead to 4-1 in the fifth. Charlotte’s pitcher, Elkins, was then replaced by Brooke Bowling.
Following the switch, the Tigers continued their streak with back-to-back doubles and a single to increase the lead to 6-1. Bowling left the mound for Charlotte, and Amelia Wiercioch entered.
The first Clemson batter to face Wiercioch hit the second two-run home run of the inning to secure the lead of 9-1, ending the game with a Tiger victory.
Takeaways
The fifth inning made the difference in the game, with the 49ers struggling to find a rhythm with pitches needed to strikeout.
The 49ers had difficulty getting contact with the ball, with eight strikeouts occurring in the game.
Leaving runners on base is still an issue with the 49ers, as five runners were left on base throughout the five innings.
Next up
Charlotte will travel to Boca Raton, Fla., to take on the Florida Atlantic University Owls in their second Conference USA series of the season.
The first game in the series starts on Friday, March 17, with the first pitch set for 6 p.m. The series will be available to stream through CUSA.TV.