After a close win in game one and a loss in game two, the 49ers dropped the three-game series 2-1 against the University of North Texas Mean Green at Lovelace Stadium in Denton, Texas.
With two losses on the weekend, Charlotte's record declined to 25-17 overall and 12-5 in conference play. As a result, the 49ers fall from No. 1 in the conference to No. 2, just behind the 11-4 Florida Atlantic University Owls.
The 49ers struggled at the plate this series, leaving 25 runners on base.
"I think coming into the series, we knew that it was going to be like that," said Head Coach Ashley Chastain. "I really felt like this series was going to be tight."
Game one
The 49ers won a close game against the Mean Green with a 10-strikeout performance from sophomore pitcher Sam Gress.
Charlotte had multiple opportunities early on to knock in runs and clear the bases, but North Texas got on the board first with a solo home run from Mikayla Smith in the bottom of the second.
The Mean Green's bats stayed hot as they scored another run in the third inning to increase their lead to 2-0 over the Niners.
The 49ers rallied in the top of the fourth with a Cori Hoffler single that scored the first run for Charlotte. Ashleigh Washington and Lexi Winters also contributed to the three-run inning.
Trouble at the mound for North Texas allowed another run to cross home plate for the 49ers, increasing Charlotte's lead to 4-2.
The Mean Green answered with a solo shot in the bottom of the fifth to decrease the 49ers' lead to 4-3.
Back-to-back 1-2-3 innings from Gress helped Charlotte hold onto their lead and close out the game with a victory of 4-3 over North Texas.
"It was a great first game of the series for us," said Chastain. "I'm very proud of the team for winning game one."
Game two
The 49ers lost game two from a walk-off single after entering the bottom of the seventh with a 2-1 lead.
Charlotte was off to a hot start with a solo home run over left center field from Kassidy Krupit, and a quick three up and three down from Lena Elkins set the 49ers back up to bat in the top of the second.
Bailey Vannoy was hit by a pitch to lead-off the fourth inning. Then, after two quick outs, Lexi Wagner singled to drive Vannoy home and put the 49ers up 2-1.
The Mean Green struggled at the plate, and Elkins retired 13 straight batters heading into the seventh inning.
North Texas started the bottom of the seventh with a lead-off single before Elkins handed the Mean Green two outs.
A walk and infield single loaded the bases for North Texas. The Mean Green hit back-to-back singles for the walk-off win 3-2.
"It was a really tough loss, and I think, looking at the entire season, this might be the toughest loss so far," said Chastain. "I'm really disappointed that we couldn't figure out how to win it in the end."
Game three
The 49ers did well at the plate in game three, but the team struggled to put points on the board, leaving various potential runs on base.
Charlotte started with a pair of doubles from Washington and Winters to put the 49ers up 1-0. The Mean Green fired back and scored two runs to gain the lead going into the top of the second.
With multiple scoring opportunities, the 49ers could not buy a run. Vannoy hit a double in the top of the fifth with a runner on and two outs, but once again, Charlotte failed to put points on the board.
North Texas went on a run in the fifth inning, tallying four hits and scoring four runs to extend their lead to 6-1.
Wagner hit her first home run of the year in the top of the sixth to cut the 49er deficit to 6-2, but Charlotte struggled to get their offense going. As a result, the 49ers lost game three and their first conference series of the season.
"This group has done a great job of responding all year to everything we have challenged them with," Coach Chastain. "I'm excited to see them back in action."
Takeaways
The 49ers left 25 runners on base this weekend, which strained the offense's ability to put runs on the board throughout the series.
Vannoy's double in the fifth inning of game three was No. 57 of her career. That puts Vannoy on track to beat Stephanie Dunlap's school record of 58.
Gress put on another 10-strikeout performance this season, making it her third of the year.
Next up
The Charlotte softball team is back on Wednesday, April 19, at 5 p.m. The 49ers will host the Longwood University Lancers at Sue M. Daughtridge Stadium. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.