After being eliminated in the semifinals of the Conference-USA (C-USA) tournament, the Charlotte softball team received an at-large bid qualifying for the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) regionals.
Charlotte got placed into the Durham Regional bracket, with Duke University being the host and top seed. The other contenders include Campbell University and George Mason University. The NCAA regional is a double elimination tournament with the top team advancing to the super regionals round.
Duke and George Mason will face off first on Friday, May 17, at 12 p.m., followed by the 49ers and the Campbell Camels at 2:30 p.m.
Matchup history
Charlotte has played both Duke and Campbell this season, losing both matchups.
The 49ers took on the Camels earlier this season in which Campbell won 6-1. Charlotte took on Duke at home in a close game, resulting in a Blue Devils win 5-4.
Scouting the 49ers
Charlotte comes into the bracket with a 33-21 overall record. Despite becoming the C-USA regular season champions, the 49ers had an early exit in the semifinals.
Charlotte has become a competitive team throughout the season and has matched up well with challenging opponents. The 49ers have three wins against ranked opponents, all on the road.
The 49ers have been led this season by the senior duo of Bailey Vannoy and Kassidy Krupit. Krupit leads the team in batting averages, hitting .383, and leads the team in hits with 67. Vannoy, who is Charlotte softball's only All-American, hit a batting average of .295 and has 44 hits. She also leads the team in home runs with 14.
Sam Gress has led the way for Charlotte on the mound. Gress has secured 21 pitching wins and has an earned run average of 1.81. She has accounted for more than half of the team's strikeouts, with 140 out of the total 244.
Scouting the Camels
Campbell comes into the bracket with an impressive record of 41-16. The Camels defeated Longwood University on May 13, which secured their Big South championship, their third year in a row.
Claudia Ware has been a dominant force for the Camels, leading the team with a batting average of .375. She also currently leads the team in hits with 60. Isabella Smith has been an ace on the mound for the Camels with a 1.98 earned run average and pitched 235 strikeouts.
Scouting the Blue Devils
Duke comes into the bracket as one of the top teams in the NCAA this year with a record of 45-10 and ranked No. 8 in the country.
The Blue Devils are coming off a loss to Florida State University in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) championship game, 2-1. The Blue Devils have eight wins against ranked teams this year, including a win against No. 4 University of Arkansas.
Duke is known as an offensive team, with six players batting over .300. Cassidy Curd leads the Blue Devils in pitching with a 1.57 earned run average and 136 strikeouts.
Scouting the Patriots
George Mason comes into the bracket with a 35-22 record. The Patriots are coming off a win against Loyola University Chicago to win the Atlantic 10 conference.
Despite being the No. 4 seed in the tournament, the Patriots defeated No. 1 seed Saint Louis University and No. 2 seed Loyola Chicago to become champions.
George Mason is also known as an offensive team at the plate, having four players batting over .300. Haley Taormina leads the team in hits with 61 and in home runs with eight. Aly Rayle has been the top pitcher for George Mason, carrying an earned run average of 2.01 and carrying 242 strikeouts.
Keys to a Charlotte victory
Charlotte must show their offensive skills at the plate when going up against Campbell. Campbell has shown consistent pitching, with Smith holding on to 235 strikeouts. The 49ers will have to stay disciplined at the plate to string hits together.
Charlotte will take on either George Mason or Duke in the second game, varying on game one results. Charlotte has to put on a pitching production and show efficient defense to defeat their opponents.
Looking to gameday
Charlotte travels down the road to Durham to take on the Campbell University Camels on Friday, May 19 at 2:30 p.m. The game will be streamed live on ESPN+.