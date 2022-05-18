The Charlotte softball team racked up an impressive amount of season accolades and Conference USA (C-USA) honors for their performance. The 49ers saw multiple players win these honors while helping to put the program on the national stage.
The 49ers finished the season 35-23 overall and recorded program-defining wins against Virginia, South Carolina and No. 6 Virginia Tech. On the heels of the historic season, the team has much to build off heading into the 2023 season.
Program Records Broken:
Senior Bailey Vannoy and freshman Ella Chancey set program records this season.
Vannoy set the program record with 72 base hits and the single-season home run record with 23. Vannoy also set the program record for home runs as a Charlotte 49er softball player with 52.
Chancey set the single-season record for freshman home runs with an impressive 11.
C-USA Honors:
For the second straight year, Vannoy was named the C-USA Player of the Year. Vannoy, on the season, led the league in home runs and RBIs while batting an outstanding .392 for the 49ers.
Charlotte had two players make the All-Conference First Team: Vannoy and graduate transfer Stacy Payton. Payton batted .315 with seven home runs and 28 RBIs on the season.
The 49ers also had two players make the All-Conference Second Team, with Chancey and sophomore transfer Mekayla Frazier earning their way onto the list. Chancey made the C-USA All-Freshman Team for Charlotte after her successful season.
The 49ers also had two successful players on the field and in the classroom, with two players making the C-USA All-Academic in Payton and junior Cori Henderson.
The team also had two C-USA players of the week during the season. On March 7th, the 49ers swept the week's award with Chancey winning player of the week and graduate pitcher Amelia Wiercioch winning pitcher of the week.
National Recognition:
For the first time in program history, the 49ers made it to the national rankings, peaking at No. 24 on March 8th by D1Softball.com and Softball America Top 25.
Chancey also received national recognition, being named to the Schutt Sports & NFCA D1 National Freshman of the Year Top 25 list.
Henderson wasn't just noticed for her work in the classroom but also on the field. She was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District Softball Team. CoSIDA recognizes the nation's top student-athletes for their performances playing on the field and working in the classroom.
