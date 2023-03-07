The Charlotte softball team traveled to Arizona to participate in the GSU/ASU Classic from March 3-5.
On day one, they took on the University of Houston and No. 23 Arizona State University, splitting the games in Tempe, Ariz. Day two in a 0-3 turnout for the 49ers in Phoenix as they took on No. 11/No. 12 University of Washington, Grand Canyon University and the University of New Mexico.
Day one
Houston gained an early lead in the day's first game, achieving six runs in the bottom of the first inning. In the bottom of the second inning, Houston widened their lead in the third, adding three more runs and making the score 9-0.
Houston added another run to take a 10-0 double-digit lead in the bottom of the third. In the fourth inning, a hit over the fence by Arianna Rodi put Charlotte on the scoreboard. The 49ers scored two more runs courtesy of a two-run home run by Cori Hoffler to bring herself and Madelyn Wright home.
Houston halted the 49er momentum in the sixth, keeping Charlotte hitless, then scoring their 11th run. The game was called short, giving Houston the 11-3 victory.
After the loss to Houston, Charlotte regrouped to face No. 23 Arizona State for a night game to round out their time in Tempe. The 49ers established an early lead, scoring six runs in the top of the second inning.
Arizona State cut the 49er lead down to four, answering with two runs in the bottom of the second. Hoffler hit her second home run of the day in the top of the third to bring herself and two others home for a three-run inning. Two more runs in the top of the fourth gave the 49ers an 11-3 lead heading into the bottom of the fourth.
Arizona State added three more runs in the next two at-bats, one in the fourth and two in the fifth, to narrow the deficit to six.
A scoreless sixth and seventh inning resulted in a Charlotte victory, taking the 11-5 win over No. 23 Arizona State.
Day two
On day two, the 49ers made the short ride to Phoenix to play No. 11/No. 12 Washington and Grand Canyon.
Washington found three runs in the top of the second inning after neither team scored in the first. However, the bottom of the second was quick, with Charlotte quickly collecting three outs.
In the top of the third, Washington added three runs to their lead with two back-to-back singles and a home run by Alana Johnson. Brooke Bowling then came in to switch with Lena Elkins as a pitcher.
Washington grew the lead with a run in the top of the fourth and three more in the fifth. The 49ers fell to Houston with a final score of 10-0.
Next, the 49ers faced Grand Canyon, who got on the board first with a sacrifice fly by Kristin Fifield.
Hoffer made a hit early in the top of the second to get Charlotte on base. Then, Ella Chancey hit a home run and put Charlotte in the lead, 2-1.
The 49ers did not score again while Grand Canyon earned five more runs, giving them the win 6-2 and handing Charlotte their third loss in the series.
Final Day
For the series' last game, the 49ers went hit for hit with New Mexico.
Bailey Vannoy started the game with a home run in the top of the first before New Mexico's Lauren Garcia hit a two-run RBI double to put them up by one.
In the third inning, the Niners added two more runs by Savanna Nguyen and Ashleigh Washington.
The next run was by New Mexico in the fourth, tying the game at 3-3. Going into the top of the sixth, the game remained even before the 49ers broke the tie, adding a run.
In the bottom of the sixth, New Mexico passed Charlotte with two runs making the score 5-4.
The game ended in the seventh inning, with both teams earning two more runs. However, the Niners finished the night with a 7-6 loss to New Mexico.
Next up
Charlotte plays their first game outside of a series on Wednesday, March 8, as they host No. 15 Duke University. The game will be played at Sue M. Daughtridge Stadium and broadcast on ESPN+.