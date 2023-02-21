The Charlotte softball team took home three wins at the Red & Black Showcase from Feb. 17-19 in Athens, Ga., facing the University of St. John's, No. 19/No. 17 Stanford University and No. 13/No. 10 University of Georgia.
The 49ers won against all but Stanford, falling to the Cardinals in both matches.
The winning weekend brings them to 6-3 in the season thus far, putting the 49ers at No. 4 overall among Conference USA teams.
Day one
In their battle against St. John's Red Storm, Charlotte found a formidable foe, taking a low-scoring 1-0 win in a seven-inning pitching-dominated contest.
Charlotte freshman pitcher, Lena Elkins, performed skillfully in the circle, recording eight strikeouts during the game and throwing the 16th no-hitter in program history. However, the Red Storm's Carolina Zamudio could not match the effort, allowing a run while finding four strikeouts through seven innings.
Elkins, who threw a no-hitter against St. Johns in her second match at the mound since starting at Charlotte, was awarded Conference USA Pitcher of the Week on Feb. 20.
Four innings passed before the Green and White could make headway. Then, with two outs and empty bases, sophomore Ella Chancey swung for the trees, sending the ball over and out in the left field, recording a home run.
Later in the day, the tide turned against Charlotte in the 49ers' first game against Stanford. The Cardinal defense took no quarter with their pitcher, NiJaree Canady, recording 16 strikeouts in a 4-0 win over Charlotte.
Stanford scored two in the top of the first on a fielding error by Charlotte's shortstop, freshman Savanna Nguyen. Then, in the third inning, the Cardinals scored again with a two-run home run by Aly Kaneshiro.
Day two
The 49ers started strong against Stanford the following day in their second faceoff of the weekend. Despite this, the contest ended in a narrow defeat, with a systematic Cardinal effort powering through to victory 5-4.
The top of the first saw the Green and White notch two runs from a double by junior Kiyah Garrett. Charlotte scored two in the second off of a single by transfer Kassidy Krupit to bring in Cori Hoffler, followed by Arianna Rodi's sacrifice fly that brought in Bailey Vannoy.
Stanford responded with a slow offense, chipping away at the 49ers' lead. The Cardinals scored a run in five straight innings to put them ahead following the sixth, leading 5-4. Charlotte was unable to score in the seventh, resulting in their second straight loss.
A second match against St. John's led to a Charlotte victory, going 5-1 against the Red Storm.
Vannoy brought home two runs in the first on a double, and two innings later, found home plate on a two-RBI double by pinch hitter senior Madelyn Wright. Freshman London Dirks finished the Charlotte charge in the fifth on a home run to left center.
St. John's offered one RBI on a single in the bottom of the fifth, rounding out their efforts in the game.
Day three
The weekend's final game ended with Charlotte on top over the Bulldogs in a razor-thin triumph.
The win makes this the second straight year that Charlotte has taken down a top-ten team, previously taking the win in 2022 over No. 6 Virginia Tech University 5-2.
Charlotte commanded most of the game with an RBI single in the first by Vannoy, leaving the game 1-0 at the start of the fifth inning. Georgia tied it going into the sixth on a single of their own.
The game broke open in the seventh, with Charlotte scoring four runs in the top half off of two singles by Wright and Krupit and a double by junior Ashleigh Washington.
Once at the plate, the Bulldogs offered a rally that brought them to 6-5. With a runner in scoring position and on a third pitcher, redshirt junior Georgeanna Barefoot put away the side for Charlotte in a closing save for the 49ers.
Next up
Charlotte plays at home in Sue M. Daughtridge Stadium for the Queen City Classic from Feb. 24-26 against Pennsylvania State University, Boston University, Kent State University and Georgia Tech.
In last season's Queen City Classic, the 49ers swept their competition, winning against all four opponents.
All games are broadcasted on CUSA.tv, excluding Georgia Tech, with ESPN+ providing coverage.